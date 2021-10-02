“Much Ado About Nothing” is one of William Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, and not just because of its easy accessibility to modern audiences.
“It combines this really intoxicating, smart war of wits between the sexes with the darker theme of mistrust and betrayal,” explains Joanne Greenberg, who is directing the upcoming Stowe Theatre Guild production.
“There’s such a deep satisfaction for audiences in watching this sparring, clever couple get tricked into admitting that all of that verbal jousting is the attraction of equal matched wits,” she said. “Watching them drop that and allow themselves to fall in love is really satisfying.”
Stowe Theatre Guild, the area’s longtime community theater, presents “Much Ado about Nothing” Oct. 7-23 at Stowe Town Hall Theatre, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
At war’s end, love is in the air when commander Don Pedro and company visit Leonato’s home in Messina, Italy. But Leonato’s soldier friends stir up much ado — both hilarious and serious — in the form of a battle between the sexes.
Beatrice and Benedick engage in a “merry war of wit,” sparring cleverly to mask their mutual affection. Claudio and Hero openly swear theirs, only to be undone by the evil Don John and his allies. Can the team of bungling but good-hearted constables bring harmony to this warring household?
Greenberg, a Montpelier-based freelance theater professional, has relocated the action to New York City’s Little Italy in the 1920s.
“I wanted to make it more accessible to contemporary audiences by not having that distancing Elizabethan look,” she said. “I also wanted to set it in an immigrant context where the traditional family values of the Shakespeare original exist and make sense.”
In an immigrant setting like Little Italy, there was generational tension over issues of family honor, gender roles and marriage conventions.
“All of those still fit in the 1920s if you’re in a place like Little Italy,” Greenberg said. “The men and the women, and the children, can clash over the traditional roles in a changing world. That becomes something recognizable to contemporary audiences.
“It also has great styles and music.”
Adding to the comedy’s easy accessibility is that it is is three-quarters prose — in iambic pentameter.
“The conventional wisdom is that the poetry is for the upper classes and the prose is for the lower,” Greenberg said. “It’s not that simple in this play. The prose works for wit and thought and logic, and there’s a lot of all of that in this play. That’s why even Beatrice and Benedick speak in prose to each other.”
Poetry is used for the formal scenes, including the two wedding ceremonies.
“The only soliloquy in poetry is Beatrice’s, and that’s supposedly because hers is more emotional,” Greenberg said. “Then Benedick’s long one, ‘I’m not going to die a bachelor after all,’ where he’s trying to use logic to try to convince himself that he’s not being inconsistent,” is in prose.
“I think that a selling point for a lot of people is that the prose is more accessible,” she said.
The 14-member cast is a mix of professional and veteran community actors. Preparations for the play actually began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So it’s been a challenge,” Greenberg said. “People committed to the original and couldn’t stay for the postponement; people came on board very recently. So it hasn’t been one audition that netted the 14 people. Some people have been in their roles and thinking about it literally since February 2020,” she said.
Actual rehearsing began in in May.
“I have a really good cast,” Greenberg said.
In order to facilitate its large cast, the physical staging employs different levels.
“The main house has a terrace, a kind of elegant set of steps,” Greenberg said. “Off to the sides there are bodegas because it’s Little Italy in the 1920s. That provides other playing spaces, and there’s a thrust, so there’s a lot of scenic variety and leveling, which I think is helpful with a large cast Shakespeare.”
Much of the popularity of “Much Ado About Nothing” comes from delivering its message almost unconsciously through sheer entertainment.
“In addition to the relevance of the clashing of the traditional world and the changing roles in a changing world and the clash of wits, and what fun that is, I guess the other piece that I find intriguing and charming is its portrayal of class distinctions,” Greenberg said. “They always exist in Shakespeare plays, but in this one in particular, it’s the bumbling lowlifes who uncover the criminal deception that the nobles are blind to.
“The upper classes in this play are so quick to believe each other’s slanders against women, and so vehement in censuring women. It’s the lowlifes who have the better instincts and provide the resolution,” she said. “That’s just really satisfying.”
Of course, “all Shakespeare comedies end in a wedding — not just happiness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.