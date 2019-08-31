“Shakespeare’s Will,” by Canadian playwright Vern Thiessen, begins with William Shakespeare’s widow being handed the Bard’s will at his funeral. Instead of reading the will, Anne Hathaway remembers their unusual relationship, Catholic in public, in private, “their own kind of marriage.”
“What a ride it takes you on, what a journey, and how action-packed it its. It’s unpredictable, totally unpredictable, even hilarious,” explains Margo Whitcomb, who is starring in the Lost Nation Theater production of this one-woman show.
“And her sex life is really rich and funny,” she said between rehearsals. “It’s just refreshing to have a play ostensibly set 400 years ago be so unabashed talking about sex and marriage equity. It’s really exciting.”
Lost Nation Theater will present “Shakespeare’s Will,” starring Whitcomb and directed by Eric Love, Sept. 5-15 at City Hall Arts Center, closing the Montpelier professional company’s summer season.
“It’s a very beautiful piece, very beautifully written, very moving, and funny,” Leonard Nimoy said when producing the American premiere. “Shakespeare’s Will” was commissioned by the River City Shakespeare Festival in Edmonton, Alberta, where it premiered in 2005.
Whitcomb, a Vermont actor and director, found the script and approached Love, an actor and director at Northern Stage in White River Junction, asking to read it for him. (Both have worked extensively at Lost Nation.)
“In general my aesthetic as a director doesn’t jive with one-woman shows, because I like drama and action, an epic event at the theater,” Love said. “But I was blown away by the language. I really went on the journey.
“Even though it’s a one-person show, there are so many events, there’s so much amazing action — but also, it’s mundane in some ways too, because you’re talking about the everyday things in life, childbirth and marriage and abandonment and death,” he said.
“It’s all domestic,” Whitcomb said. “It’s the story of a mother and a wife and a woman left behind.”
Shakespeare and Hathaway (1556-1623) were married in 1882, when he was 18 and she was 26 and pregnant. He soon left his family to pursue his career in London, returning at regular intervals — he fathered two more children — and finally for his death.
There is little concrete information about Hathaway, but Thiessen culled what there is to create his “historically informed” fictional character. Among other sources, he looked to Germaine Greer’s book “Shakeseare’s Will,” which explodes a lot of myths about her.
“I like her dimensionality — that she is a sexual woman, that she is a sensual woman, that she’s devoted, that she’s attentive to the household and her children, that she has great wit. I feel she has a real affection and devotion to Will,” Whitcomb said.
“The play goes in surprising directions,” she said. “You think it’s going to be an hour and a half of lamentations, but within the first 10 minutes you’re in a completely different tone, which is quite soft and bawdy and fun and youthful and sexual and flirtatious. I love that about her.”
Whitcomb and Love began staging the show a year ago.
“There’s so much here that we needed a sit-down process to fully explore this play,” Love said. “We also knew that we wanted sound design as a really integral part of this experience. And that takes a considerable amount of time to do really well.”
They approached co-artistic directors Kim Bent and Kathleen Keenan at Lost Nation because of their longstanding relationship with the company.
“We also thought it would be perfect for this space” at City Hall Arts Center, Love said. “This story in a more inviting three-quarters thrust is absolutely perfect.”
Love’s directing experience has been largely with big-cast spectaculars, like Northern Stage’s “Matilda” last year, so this intimacy presented a new challenge.
“Suddenly everything is more important,” he said, “the spatial relationship, the step being this close to the desk or this close to the desk is an import to the storytelling. Do you have a shawl or not can become amazing.
“How far are you pivoted out into the audience, all sorts of subtle things can become important in a one-person show,” he said.
Love looked to his own experience performing one-person shows. “Fully Committed,” at Lost Nation, was a farce with 40 characters, but with a “fourth wall,” no addressing the audience. In contrast, with “Buyer and Cellar,” at Northern Stage, the fourth wall is broken for the entire time, as the characters converse with the audience.
“I want to find the middle ground in this piece, because there is a lot of direct connection with the audience and that relationship is crucial,” Love said. “That relationship is partly with the audience, but also casting the audience as the presence of William Shakespeare.”
