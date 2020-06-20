SHELBURNE — “Painting at Home with Grandma Moses,” a new online exhibition featuring paintings and archival materials from the collections of Shelburne Museum and Bennington Museum in partnership with Grandma Moses Properties Co., launched Thursday.
“Painting at Home with Grandma Moses” highlights Anna Mary Robertson “Grandma” Moses’s methodical artistic process and varying sources of inspiration that reveal the artist’s work as complex, thoughtful and thoroughly modern. The exhibition focuses on the artist’s landscapes of the imagination for the modern era that stir feelings of nostalgia for decades past. The exhibition is accompanied by interactive experiences including recorded talks from curators, conservation insights and educational activities.
“This interactive exhibition provides an in-depth analysis of Moses’s artistic influences and techniques,” said Associate Curator Carolyn Bauer, who organized the exhibition in partnership with Bennington Museum. “Throughout ‘Painting at Home with Grandma Moses’ there are insightful object comparatives exemplifying the varying methods this beloved artist applied to create her recognizable paintings, including popular source materials and her ability to combine real and imagined memories.”
This is not the first time Shelburne and Bennington museums have collaborated on a Moses exhibition. In 2016-17 the museums presented the exhibition and catalog “Grandma Moses: American Modern.”
“When the Bennington and Shelburne museums collaborated, it was a perfect match,” said Bennington Curator Jaime Franklin. “Now in 2020, with the pandemic forcing museums to think outside the box, collaborations are more important than ever. During the past three months, as museums across the globe have quickly pivoted to providing content and programming online, Bennington and Shelburne have been leaders in our state. I am totally delighted that we could renew our collaboration, this time to share Moses’s work to the world via this online exhibition.”
Go online to shelburnemuseum.org for more information.
