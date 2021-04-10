Shelburne Museum’s profusion of peonies — over 700 bushes in 25 varieties — should be in full bloom as June opens. The fragrance of lingering lilacs is likely to still be in the air, late bloomers among the 400 bushes and 90 varieties. The colors of the Bostwick Garden, evoking an artist’s palette, will be emerging as will vegetables in the kitchen garden at Dutton House. Astilbes to zinnias, the flora of the museum’s more than 20 gardens will be on their way.
And unlike last June, visitors will be welcome at Shelburne Museum to see them.
Shelburne Museum, the largest art and history museum in northern New England, reopens June 2. The museum’s 45-acre grounds and several exhibition buildings will be open five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, through Oct. 17.
“Peter Kirkiles: At Scale” with 14 outdoor sculptures — a giant camera to a tiny truck — is in place on the southern portion of the grounds. “Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives,” in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, explores how the largest printmaking company in the United States in 1800s visualized the nation. John Singleton Copley, Albert Bierstadt, Winslow Homer and Andrew Wyeth are among the American artists in “Painting a Nation,” drawn entirely from the museum’s permanent collection — the first time in over a decade that visitors will see many of these pieces that have recently been on loan to museums around the country.
“We are looking forward to welcoming back visitors — new and old, of all ages — to enjoy exhibitions in our galleries, the beauty of the grounds and gardens, and the sheer joy of discovery and wonder that Shelburne Museum offers,” Director Thomas Denenberg said.
For the opening, Denenberg noted, the museum expects to have more than a dozen buildings open, including the sidewheel steamboat Ticonderoga, the Pizzagalli Center, the Webb Gallery of American Art and the Pleissner Gallery.
“We are awaiting guidance from the state and will follow all recommended COVID-19 protocols related to gatherings indoors and outdoors, as the health and safety of our visitors and staff is of utmost importance,” Denenberg said.
Shelburne Museum pivoted quickly last year, when the pandemic upended everything. Last spring, when summer staff and volunteers would have been training and updating, the museum closed and staff worked remotely. The immediate focus shifted to education and bringing the museum’s resources to families, especially school-age children. “Art on the Go” kits went home to students, online programming expanded with activities and lessons using the museum’s collections from painting from memory like “Grandma” Moses to sending messages using Morse Code. In a blink, Shelburne Museum prepared superb online exhibitions — six are on the website now.
When summer brought COVID-19 improvement and restrictions eased, Shelburne responded quickly, reopening July 30, with grounds and three galleries open to the public, and free entry through August as a gift to the community.
With the upcoming June reopening, Shelburne Museum is looking ahead, anticipating bringing on more events and opening more of the 39 buildings as conditions permit.
Immediately, beginning outdoors, there is a lot for visitors to see.
Peter Kirkiles takes objects from daily life and sees them in different ways, scales and materials. A 12-inch ruler expanded to 10 times its original size stands next to the Ticonderoga, its monumental scale a good companion to the impressive vessel. Kirkiles’ beautiful little bronze Pullman railroad car complements the elegant Grand Isle private railroad car on the Shelburne tracks.
Walking around the museum, new signs offer new insights about the buildings.
“A campus-wide series of interpretive signage will highlight the history of many of the buildings that comprise the museum and highlight them as a collection assembled by museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb, just like the objects that are exhibited inside of them,” Denenberg said.
With the opening exhibitions, viewers have the opportunity to see extraordinary artworks that belong to the museum’s own collection as well as visiting artwork.
Among Webb’s many collections, American paintings were a group she particularly sought out for the museum in the decade before she died in 1960. New England landscape, genre painting and portraiture are among the collection’s strengths and are showcased in “Painting a Nation.”
“Revisiting America: The Prints of Currier & Ives” comes to Shelburne from the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska. Popular and inexpensive, Currier & Ives prints were sometimes sentimental and bucolic. They also dealt with issues and events of their days and changing times.
“This is a great example of an ongoing collaboration with a museum of a similar size that allows each institution to broaden its offerings and bring exciting new interpretations of perennial favorites to new audiences,” Denenberg said.
