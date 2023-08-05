Kate Hamill has brought her inimitable comic touch to two of literature’s most memorable characters in “Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B,” Dorset Theatre Festival’s penultimate production of its 46th season. For Aneesha Kudtarkar, its preparation proved something of an antidote to the COVID pandemic when she started reading Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries.

“I didn’t really start reading the books until the pandemic, when I really got into them, diving deeper into the canon,” Kudtarkar said. “Perhaps, in hindsight, part of the reason I’m so drawn to them, it was such an uncertain time, and there was something so exciting and comforting about reading books that had mysteries that had solutions — and really clever, exciting solutions.”

