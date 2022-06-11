When he was only 4 or 5 years old, Kyle Brand remembers falling in love with Stephen Sondheim’s fairytale musical “Into the Woods.” Now he is directing and choreographing Northern Stage’s “Side by Side by Sondheim.”
“So I’ve had a little bit of that Sondheim bug in my base as a human,” Brand said. “So as I came at this, I absolutely wanted this to be four friends who love this music and love this person, and love the material, and want to share it with people — and why they want to share it with people.
“It means something, it means how they connect with the world,” Brand said. “And the way Sondheim connected with the world was through his music and through his lyrics. I don’t think there is anything we want more right now than to try to connect with other people.”
Northern Stage will present “A Little Night Music,” music and lyrics by Sondheim, continuity by Ned Sherrin, June 15-July 10, outdoors at the Courtyard Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. Starring Cordell Cole, Susan Haefner, Jamie LaVerdiere and Elexis Morton, the musical celebration of the legendary lyricist and composer will feature songs from “A Little Night Music,” “Gypsy,” “Company,” “Follies” and more.
Sondheim, who died last November at 91, was one of the most important figures in 20th-century musical theater. He was credited with reinventing the American musical, taking on life as it was rather than the happy endings of the Golden Age. His career began with writing the lyrics for “West Side Story” (1957) and “Gypsy” (1959), before turning to solely writing both lyrics and music.
Sondheim’s best-known works include “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1962), “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A little Night Music” (1973), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (1979), “Sunday in the Park with George” (1984) and “Into the Woods” (1987). They earned him eight Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008), one Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“What Sondheim did so well — I really truly believe this — is that his understanding of human behavior touches on universal human truths that everybody can relate to,” Brand said. “It may take a little thought, but he hits so simply the exact moments of truth that everybody can relate to.
“That he’s able to make the lyric and the music that coalesce at the perfect moment, people just go, ‘I know that person,’ or ‘I know, I’ve been there’,” Brand said. “I think that’s what’s magic about him.”
“West Side Story” marked a basic change in American theater, moving away from Golden Age narrative where everything needed a happy ending into darker themes. With “Anyone Can Whistle,” a satire on conformity, he and Arthur Laurents were looking at how society was growing and reflecting that — and pushing boundaries.
“Sondheim kept doing that throughout his career,” Brand said. “He wasn’t interested in what had happened, he was interested in what was coming, and pushing that. And really delved into people and psyche and how they tick. That what’s important about that 1960s-’70s era of his music that we are doing with this ‘Side by Side.’
“There are songs that people won’t know, or they do know and didn’t realize he had written it,” Brand said.
The Northern Stage production will be more informal and intimate than a Broadway production.
“We’re taking it away from wearing beautiful gowns,” Brand said. “It’s quite literally taking place in a New York pocket park. So much of Sondheim’s early work is based on what it was like to live in Manhattan, and what that feels like. We’re kind of bringing a little bit of New York to White River Junction. We’re like a traveling troupe coming up here and sharing it with everybody.”
