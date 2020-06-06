If you’ve been wishing for some relief from all the misery around us, then the album “Beautiful Souvenirs” by Bidi Dworkin might help. Here’s a 12-track CD of jazz standards that’s different from the usual fare of folk-related music released by Vermont artists.
Dworkin, who is releasing her freshman album as a later-in-life project, lives in southern Vermont and performs with a trio in the Peru area. She brings experience as a folk singer, and a part time Jewish liturgical cant0r to a body of work that is based on the Great American Songbook.
This new album is a compilation of new arrangements of songs selected from various genres including standards, and blues and folk, which according to Dworkin, “could be described as a mix of Nina Simone, Diana Krall and Joni Mitchell.”
Dworkin has found an excellent trio of musicians to record with, in Eric Hangen on piano, Steve Cady on bass and Claire Arenius on drums. Dworkin has arranged this program of standards in unexpected ways that add a fresh take on the material.
Among the tracks on the 50-minute CD are “How My Heart Sings,” “The Song Is You,” “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home to,” and “Brother Can You Spare a Dime?” The one song not from this staple of jazz standards is Joni Mitchell’s “Morning Morgantown,” which has been in Dworkin’s repertoire for decades.
Dworkin says in her album release notes that as a result of delays to her album’s release due to COVID-19, “‘Beautiful Souvenirs’ has taken on a life of its own, offering apropos songs of social justice, consolation and healing. Having extracted lyrics from John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman’s (Peter De Rose) ‘Autumn Serenade,’ to name ‘Beautiful Souvenirs,’ one could never have imagined that these twelve treasured musical relics from the past would serve as a balm for the present.”
Why Dworkin took so long to release an album is not hard to imagine when one considers her life journey. Long involved in music, she performed as a folk singer in Burlington and Providence, Rhode Island, in the 1970s backing her vocals with guitar. She worked as a modern dancer in Manhattan in the 1980s, a yoga teacher in the 1990s (which she continues to do). In the 2000s she took a departure to work alongside NGOs throughout India creating artisan handlooms.
“The threads that dangled, with each wholehearted endeavor, seamlessly wove into what would come next. No surprise that I have circled back to my origins, jazz singing is where I’ve landed,” she says.
Dworkin went beyond a love of jazz singing to hone her vocal jazz sensibilities with musicians such as Peter Eldridge, Brenda Earle Stokes, Dominique Eade, Theo Bleckmann, Jay Clayton, Sheila Jordon, Rhiannon, Laurie Antonioli and Fay Victor. She has built her repertoire and style “the old-fashioned way — via gigs on the bandstand, in New York City and throughout New England.”
As such, “Beautiful Souvenirs” reveals a singer with a taste for musical adventure following her own path to musical truths. Dworkin has a pretty voice and there are times when her singing is pure magic. Yet at times she is unable to capture the ethereal soul of the song and her interpretations lose some of their force. Luckily, her band mates, especially the expressive and expansive piano soloing of Hangen and the knowing touch of bassist Cady, fill in the spots that need the most assistance. The recording by Ben Arrindell at Old Mill Road Recording is of the highest quality.
Bidi Dworkin’s freshman recording shows a lot of promise. Integrating jazz sensibilities into an essentially folk-pop voice can take a long time to mature. With “Beautiful Souvenirs” she is well on her way.
