When Carsie Blanton takes the stage at the Chandler Music Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Vermonters will get to hear a performer with a musical perspective that is unique.
Blanton, whom we believe is making her first Vermont performance in a career that spans 20 years, has a voice that is southern in inflection, somewhat cranky in delivery with a strong hint of sarcasm and touch a bourbon. Her music is primarily country/folk with some New Orleans gumbo thrown in. She shows influences of Nina Simone and Cleo Brown along with Joni Mitchell and John Prine. Her lyrics are singularly creative bordering at times unpublishable in a family newspaper.
Blanton, from Luray, Virginia, has been writing songs since she was 13 and recorded her first album “Hush” at age 16, 20 years ago. She’s lived in a variety of cities, from Eugene, Oregon, to San Francisco, Philadelphia and New Orleans. She’s recorded five albums and has an impressive number of YouTube videos online.
While it would seem that this very talented woman has been flying under the radar for two decades, she’s actually been busy performing in a variety of venues. In 2010, she was on NPR’s Mountain Stage, and also opened for Shawn Colvin. She’s toured with Vermont’s Anaïs Mitchell in “Hadestown,” the award-winning musical. She’s opened shows for Paul Simon, and in 2013 raised $60,000 to fund her album “Not Old, Not New.” Her latest album is “Love & Rage” devoted to anti-fascism.
One biography of Blanton labels her “an aficionado of vintage styles — both sartorial and musical — who rarely performs without a flower adorning her curly brown hair. … She is also a teacher of swing and blues dancing.”
While some of her catchiest songs contain unprintable lyrics, her song for the late John Prine shows off her lyric talents. She writes: “Hey John Prine thanks for the tunes, They were sweet as peaches and crazy as loons, Always tellin’ us how to be good to each other, Just a smartass smiling aimless lover, But it’s rough down here since we got the news, it might take a miracle to kill these blues, everybody been cryin’ like a little girl, In the whole wide big ol’ goofy world, Tonight heaven is a happier place, They were all sick of singin’ amazin’ grace, Now it’s “fish and whistle” and “lean on me,” Everyone singin’ in harmony, Tonight in heaven it must be nice, They’re all eatin’ peaches in paradise, All the angels linin’ up in a queue, Just to go fishin’ with you ….”
Blanton has an interesting way of distributing her music as she told Lancaster Online in 2017.
“Although we live in capitalism, and that is the dominant paradigm in our lives, I feel very strongly that music is not made to be a consumer product. … Music has existed for so much longer than money has. It feels to me like there’s something sacred about it that you shouldn’t force into this model of commodities,” Blanton says.
Instead of having listeners pay for each album, Blanton accepts donations for digital content, and she headlines concerts without a set price. (Festivals don’t work the same way, though.) Some fans sponsor her on Patreon, a website to which she uploads songs as she completes them, posting frequent updates.
“I think of music as more of a vocation and make it a spiritual calling because it’s what I most love to do. Giving it to people is part of that vocation,” Blanton says.
“I just have to have faith that people will give back, and I’ll be supported, so I won’t have to get another job. And so far, that has worked.”
So what can the Randolph audience expect from Blanton on June 4? According to one reviewer, “Blanton’s songs are far from saccharine. She doesn’t shy from vulgarity or politics, and at a recent live performance, the audience was laughing more often than crying. Songs like ‘Shit List’ and ‘Dealin’ with the Devil’ lampooned neo-Nazis and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, respectively, while others bordered on the burlesque.“Blanton and her impeccably dressed Handsome Band demonstrated musical acumen betraying a long tenure as live performers.
“Accompanied by Joe Plowman on upright bass and Patrick Firth on Wurlitzer, her songs meandered from Americana and rock to cocktail jazz, Motown, and Elvis-Costello-esque pop punk. Three-part harmonies thickened the sound of the trio, while kazoos leavened it. Blanton’s years in New Orleans could be heard not just musically, but in her flair for the macabre.
“Despite some bawdy humor and a far-left political bent that some may find unsavory, the overwhelming message of Blanton’s live show was one of compassion and humanity. Her opening song, ‘Be Good,’ invites us to be more like Christ and MLK, while her encore, ‘All My Love,’ was dedicated to the health care workers, social workers and teachers who pulled the rest of us through the pandemic (and who are invited to attend her 2022 shows for free).
“We make music because it makes us feel better,” she said near the top of the set. “We share it because we want to make you feel better, too.”
