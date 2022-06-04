There were probably a lot of different ways to become Clint Black.
The country music star was only 8 or 9 when he discovered who would become lifelong influences — James Taylor, Jimmy Buffet, Jim Croce, Edgar Winter, among others. The list is long.
“By the time I started playing guitar it quickly became a mix of all of the country greats as well as classic rock and the singer-songwriter crowd,” Black said.
By the time Black signed with RCA Nashville in 1989 at age 27 he had already written his first and most loved album, “Killin’ Time.” That set the precedent for the rest of his career. Black refused to use outside writers or material, with few exceptions. Like Robert Frost’s famous poem, Black took the road less traveled, and for him that made all the difference. In a recent phone interview, he talked about detours and pitfalls he narrowly avoided to earn him the career he has today.
“On the second album when the record company wanted me to record some outside songs, I had almost three albums worth of songs written by then,” Black said.
So, again, he used his own material, and again it was successful. But for the third album when, once again, they wanted to source outside songwriters, things started to change.
“At this point, every time I went in to make an album I’d written 30 new songs,” Black said. “So I kept standing my ground, and saying the guy that you signed wrote that first album, which was an unprecedented success. My attitude was, I earned the right to record my own songs, and I stood my ground for years, until finally one day I had written ‘Like the Rain’ and the label didn’t like the second verse. So I wrote a new second verse and recorded it. They loved it, so I took that opportunity to have a talk with them.
“I needed to understand why with all the success we’ve had, they wanted to change something so fundamental to my music.”
It was about spreading the revenue around to various publishing companies, which Black didn’t find to be reason to change what he was doing.
“Why would I devote hours and hours in the studio recording someone else’s song?” Black said. “It’s like raising your kids and sending your neighbor’s kid to college.”
It became a point of contention. Black kept going. He recorded albums, turned them in, and had continued success. But his relationship with labels had soured. His contract wasn’t renewed, and even though other major labels were eager to sign him, they also took issue with him writing his own songs.
“I just couldn’t do it,” Black said. “So I remained an independent artist. And fortunately I had enough hits to sustain a career.”
Not to mention Black is a prolific writer turning out decades of material.
“The biggest topic is love,” he said. Christmas is another. For the most part, “the subjects have to be meaningful, there has to be a bigger idea that you can build an entire song around.”
Black also learned to make a craft of inspiration, saying, “Initially I was just reacting to my life, and songs would pour out. But then I started to approach it like an actor approaching a movie scene — what am I feeling? what’s my backstory? — then I’m having real emotions and the poetry can come from that place.”
It’s been three decades since the release of Black’s groundbreaking debut album “Killin’ Time,” and he’s sold over 20 million records, won nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards, a Grammy Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can see him interviewing his artist friends on a talk show he created during the COVID lockdown called “Talking in Circles” — a one-on-one chat where Black says, “We go into the weeds, we talk about things that we talk about backstage.”
Black also started a coffee business during COVID, and he has a PBS special coming out soon called the “Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour” with his wife and daughter. Black has done things his way, and now he’s set to release his 12th studio album, “Out of Sane,” June 19. He will be at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9 in support of it.
“The fans come out and see me and I put out records,” Black said. “Of course, they’re not getting played on the radio, but my fans know how to find me. And I’m still writing my own songs.”
janellefaignant @gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.