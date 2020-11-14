If Vermont were to have an official state singer it would be Patti Casey. The popular singer-songwriter and guitarist’s songs grace three state videos, “Ceres Returns” with the song “Into This Night,” the Agency of Agriculture’s “A Vermont Fall: Bittersweet Beauty” with “A Willing Heart,” and “Fall Foliage In Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom,” with the song “Down From Canada.” Any first-time visitor to these YouTube videos might think that beyond the raising of the dome-topping Ceres, or the beautiful fall foliage vistas, Vermont also has a lovely singing voice as exemplified by Casey.
Casey has brought her folk-bluegrass-tinged songs to Vermont audiences since 1989. With several of her former musical groups she has toured nationally performing her songs, featuring her voice and introducing the Vermont musical mystique to the rest of America.
Casey’s songwriting has brought her national acclaim. She won a Talent from Towns under 2,000 contest on “A Prairie Home Companion” in 2001. There have been prestigious awards and appearances at the Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Songwriter’s Competition in Texas, the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s Troubadour songwriters contest in Colorado.
Casey, who lives in Montpelier and works at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture as the environment surveillance program director, is a woman of great energy as well as talent. She’s also a performer who wants to give back to her community and help raise money for worthy causes. She’ll be onstage in a virtual concert with her now and then bluegrass band the Wicked Fine Players Nov. 22 to raise money for the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier’s fundraising to benefit several local charities.
For a musical career that began at a Montpelier coffee house in 1989 Casey says she is most proud of the collaborations she has contributed to in her 30 years of performing. She said the Bluegrass Gospel Project, a popular bluegrass band with several live albums to its credit, “was a highlight.” She still plays with some of the members at infrequent performances.
Casey’s seven years with “Woods Tea Company were a lot of fun.” She fondly remembered that even though the band was “on the road a lot, I do miss that touring.” That band had a heavy schedule of 120 dates a year and Casey would be out on the road for two to three weeks at a time.
“That experience shaped me a lot, I got to be a touring road warrior,” Even though the travel was “exhausting” she said she loved life on the road. “It was fun not just grueling.” Woods Tea Company, now a trio, does a very limited number of shows, perhaps six, a year.
Multi-instrumentalist and recording engineer/producer Colin McCaffrey is Casey’s longest standing musical collaborator. The two perform live and she works with him on a variety of projects. They’ll be playing together as part of the Wicked Fine Players in the streaming concert later this month.
Another collaboration has been with multi-instrumentalist Tom Mackenzie in the duo Shady Rill. They play smaller venues, weddings and coffeehouse gigs and used to tour but that is limited now that Casey has a full-time job.
While Casey has performed mostly with male dominated groups, she did get to play for a while a decade ago in the all female band Bellatrix with Susannah Blachley and Kristina Stykos. Bellatrix “leaned toward Celtic, originals and instrumentals.”
There are many all male bands fronted by a woman singer. Casey said her male-dominated bands were never a problem for her.
“I haven’t experienced much sexual tension with my band members. The guys I’ve worked with are gentlemen,” said Casey. “I’m afforded a lot of respect over the years. I’ve played with a lot of different people — it hasn’t been a problem.”
We haven’t had a new solo album from Casey in a decade. But she said that will change, hopefully, by next spring when her latest, as yet unnamed project, is released. “I’m pretty close to having enough material I like.” Currently four or five songs are “in various stages of completion.” She is recording with McCaffrey and said the album will be “classic Patti Casey, with folk songs, not a straight-ahead bluegrass album.”
McCaffrey will contribute backup instruments and harmonies.” Completion of the album has been hampered by the COVID-19 virus because “we can’t get a group in the studio to add additional parts, and the studio has been closed.” Expect a spring release if the studio reopens soon.
Another project Casey has been involved in for a number of years is directing “Winter Tales,” a production of Vermont Stage in Burlington. This year the show will be pre-recorded for online streaming with Casey and Pete Sutherland, with whom she performs in Woods Tea Company providing the music. There are short stories written by several Vermont authors including Steven Kiernan and Phillip Baruth read by actors. The dates are not as yet confirmed. A separate version of the program recorded at the Old Meeting House is scheduled for streaming Dec. 18-20.
Casey’s musical future, like that of most musicians in the COVID-19 era “depends on getting things open again.” She knows that as a scientist “opening up shouldn’t be rushed.”
“I can’t wait to play with my friends again in an unguarded way,” she said, and is hopeful that “live with audience performances will resume next summer.” By summer 2021, “we’ll have figured how to play outside without masks.”
Casey is a musician and community person who says that as she gets older she wants to “use my music talents for good.” She firmly believes “there are ways to do good and make a decent living. I want to put some good out to the world.”
As an established musical artist she looks into the future seeing the many people and causes that could use a boost from her talents saying, “Now I can help raise money and ease their pain, and make them laugh.”
Casey is working with a friend, Gregg Banse, on a website commarts.org that will be a place for musicians to collaborate with nonprofit organizations so the musicians can perform, earn a fee while helping to raise funds for needy causes.
“I am proud of being able to help other people,” Casey said. “I can do a fundraiser to help others who are homeless or otherwise need help. I’m also a huge animal lover, with a soft touch for that.”
Of the forthcoming Old Meeting House Concert with the Wicked Fine Players, Patti Casey is excited to be part of the fund-raising. “This concert, I’m so hopeful we blow the doors off. The Old Meeting House is a social justice center. I’m completely proud and putting 110% behind what they are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.