‘Singin’ in the Rain” is one of the most popular Golden Age song-and-dance musicals, but unusually the Broadway show was adapted from the 1952 feature film starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor.

“First of all, the music itself is ear-catching but also quite moving and exciting. The songs just stay with you, not just ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ but also things like ‘My Lucky Star,’ all those songs that are just gorgeous,” explains Susanna Gellert, Weston Theater Company’s executive artistic director.

