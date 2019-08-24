Montpelier to Macedonia, Boston to Bulgaria, South Hero to South Africa, for 30 years Village Harmony choral groups have studied and performed harmony singing community traditions from around the world. From American shape-note singing to Georgian chorales to Balkan wedding dances and much more, Village Harmony singers learn and perform a variety of styles, with commitment to the authenticity of different traditions.
Next week, Marshfield-based Village Harmony celebrates its three decades with a 30th-anniversary gala celebration and reunion. More than 175 alumni singers from around the country and world are gathering at Windridge Camp in Roxbury for a week of singing and reconnecting.
The reunion includes a public concert Sunday night, Sept. 1, with performances by smaller groups, and the entire assembled chorus singing Mozart’s “Coronation” Mass, K. 317. Contra dances on Friday and Saturday evenings are also open to the public.
Attracting so many alumni to a reunion, is not a surprise to Village Harmony directors Larry Gordon, of Marshfield, and Patty Cuyler, now of Chicago. Alumni, most of whom started as campers in their teens, have deep ties to the organization.
“We have had a tremendous impact on the lives of teens who experience this amazing sense of community and tight friendships and high-level performance opportunities in our traveling camps,” says Gordon, who founded Village Harmony in 1989.
“We study and learn, and perform music from harmony singing traditions from throughout the world. Doing that, we build bridges between people of different countries. That is something that seems to be so sorely needed in our world today,” he said. “We bring singers from here overseas to study with native teachers there. We also bring teachers from other countries here to teach in our camps here. It is a really rich interchange.”
Gordon, who has been making community music in Vermont since the 1970s, founded Village Harmony in 1989, beginning with a group of local students who rehearsed outside of school, then performed a concert tour. The first Village Harmony camp launched the following summer with a dozen teens and two leaders in an intensive and enthusiastic singing retreat followed by concerts around Vermont.
Thirty years later, Village Harmony offers a dozen or more camps for teens and adults every year — including New England traveling camps and international camps to different countries in different years. A rich array of other musical activities including workshops, adult residential camps, choral groups in Boston and Chicago and presentations by international teachers and singing groups also come under the Village Harmony umbrella.
Northern Harmony, an ensemble of experienced alumni and renowned for its command of varied world singing styles, typically performs an annual two-month European tour as well as performances in the United States.
Village Harmony’s camps are non-auditioned and attract students with a wide range of experience. All are dedicated to intense immersion in learning new repertoires and the challenging work of preparing for concerts. Singers rehearse six hours or more each day — and then sing some more.
Each camp group, in the U.S. and abroad, has three leaders, each bringing a different genre to the group. August campers, for example, focused on South African, Lithuanian and Quebecois songs — all taught by leaders from those traditions. Most music is taught by ear, as much folk music comes from an oral tradition.
Students gain appreciation of cultures, and also, Gordon noted, “learn that the human voice can sing in so many different styles. We really pride ourselves on paying attention to the different timbre and voice quality that is authentic to those different cultures, so when we sing a South African song it doesn’t sound anything like a Bulgarian song or a Georgian song.”
Cuyler, whose extensive background includes a specialty in Bulgarian and Georgian music, has been co-director of Village Harmony since the mid 1990s. She also noted the organization’s commitment to authenticity.
“The music is alive, full of the culture, not a bauble that we have collected and put in our magpie nest. It is honestly delivered and honestly taken in by the kids. They become passionate about these countries they may have never seen, or maybe never heard of before,” Cuyler said.
Along with in-depth vocal training, singers experience how diverse cultures approach universal themes.
“Different folk traditions will have their own songs for weddings and for feasts, for harvesting, for traveling, sacred songs, lullabies, mourning songs. There’s always a huge variety. In each culture a sad song will not sound like a happy song. A celebratory song welcoming a bride entering a wedding hall will be very different from a comic song,” Cuyler said, noting that these distinctions offer insight.
“There’s a whole world of music out there that people may not be familiar with that they would find amazing and exciting to listen to or participate in,” Gordon said.
Reflecting on Village Harmony’s years, he added, “Teenagers can do amazing things and put on concerts that rival professional ensembles in their excitement and their honesty and authenticity and power.”
