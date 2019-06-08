Brooklyn-based band Sinkane was last in the area to ring in 2017 with a New Year’s Eve soiree at ArtsRiot, performing in advance of its sixth album, “Life and Livin’ It,” which was released in early 2017.
The funky and upbeat album “was released at a very crazy time,” says Sudanese-American singer, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader Ahmed Gallab in press materials.
“Things like the Muslim ban, police shooting unarmed people of color, massive corruption in my native Sudan, fake news, Donald Trump, Brexit and so many other calamities all really forced me to think about my place in the world as a musician,” adds Gallab.
“I began to think about how (I)could use my music in a constructive way — not only to help myself, but to help others who feel frustrated and powerless.”
The talented and diverse five-piece group returns to ArtsRiot at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16 in support of a new album, “Dépaysé,” released last week on City Slang, an independent record label based in Berlin. Sinkane’s most assured album yet, “Dépaysé” finds Gallab hitting his stride as a compelling songwriter with a distinctive sound and message that’s both potent and uplifting.
Gallab calls the album “the story of an immigrant’s journey of self-discovery in the Trump era,” adding: “The music is loud and raw, and it’s bursting with energy unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”
Urgent opener “Everybody” sets the call-to-arms tone with the telling call and response of “everybody means everybody,” followed by funky early ‘70s-era Afro-rock. And the following “Everyone” is a kindred spirit, melding desert blues and dancehall to great effect.
Gallab pays homage to the country of his origin on “Ya Sudan,” a buoyant and optimistic tune that we wrote during Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir’s brutal regime. And the title track is a psychedelic and groovy East African-inspired tune with lyrics in both English and Arabic.
“Dépaysé” is a French word that means situated in unfamiliar surroundings or being out of one’s element, and it’s a fitting title for the album.
“That’s a feeling I relate to very much in these times—and I don’t think I’m the only one who feels this way,” says Gallab. “That word gave me clarity and made the journey onward that much more exciting.”
“Dépaysé is as much a demonstration of the power of multiculturalism as it is an exploration of singular personal experiences, giving it both widespread appeal and sincere depth,” said PopMatters. And the Independent called the album “their most poppy and psychedelic-leaning work to date.”
In addition to Gallab, Sinkane includes Elenna Canlas on keyboards and vocals, Johnny Lam on guitar, Michael “Ish” Montgomery on bass, and Chris St. Hilaire on drums.
Opening the show is Bassel & the Supernaturals, a Chicago-based neo-soul and funk band fronted by Syrian-American singer Bassel Almadani. The group’s second full-length album, “Smoke & Mirrors,” is tentatively scheduled for release later this year.
