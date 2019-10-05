The Lindner brothers — Banjo Dan and Willie, aka The Sky Blue Boys — have released a CD that highlights their talents in three separate musical settings.
The duo shape shifts from a brothers act with four tracks as their nom de plume The Sky Blue Boys, then adds their sometimes-bass player Cookie Cook for four tracks as The Sky Blue Boys & Cookie. In a third act, we find the Lindners joining up with Danny Coane and Sam Blagden as the VT Bluegrass Pioneers for a seven-song set of tunes.
Through the 15 tracks on this interesting concept of an album we hear Banjo Dan’s always-identifiable banjo, Willie’s iconic mandolin and a lot of songs you’ve probably not heard before.
As Dan Lindner writes on the duo’s website, “Willy and I are thrilled to have captured all three of our bands on this new album. The concept has been percolating for several years, and we believe we got the right musicians, the right songs, the right engineer and the right graphic designer — the whole package. And we think you’re gonna love it.”
Fans of the long-revered Banjo Dan and the Mid-nite Ploughboys, the brothers’ now defunct but always-memorable bluegrass band, will be happy to have the Lindners in any format. They might especially gravitate to the tracks nine through 15, which have Coane singing lead on several tracks and playing guitar. Blagden, who did a stint as the Ploughboys’ bass player years back, joins his former bandmates giving the sound a familiar feel.
The album opens with four tunes by The Sky Blue Boys, including a lovely mandolin waltz and some very catchy, and maybe even controversial originals. As brothers who have played together in one form or another all their professional musical lives, these musicians know each other’s musical moves inside and out.
Mandolinists take note, Willie has lost none of his chops over the years, and continues to burn the fretboard with his lightning leads. Dan is as always, solid on any instrument he picks up. The brothers wrote three of the songs in this segment but lead off with one of the ultimate brother duo songs, the Delmore Brothers’ “Rolling On.”
Cook has been playing bass with the Lindners in an expanded trio format for several years. Adding acoustic bass always enhances acoustic country music as it adds depth and balance to a sound that can sometimes soar a bit off the spectrum. Cook’s playing is unassuming and right on target. The trio chose four songs, and two of them, “She Lived Down By The Firehouse” by R. Crumb and “The Snake” by Oscar Brown Jr., are downright odd. These tracks show the breadth of material the band can muster.
The final seven tracks with the VT Bluegrass Pioneers feature Coane’s well-traveled voice, one that is heard in the rockabilly band The Starline Rhythm Boys and The Bluegrass Buddies, a shifting lineup that often includes Colin McCaffrey. Blagden adds fine tenor singing as well. Dan Lindner gets to stretch out as the banjo player while Willie flies with his mandolin.
The songs in this set of tunes are not typical except for “John Hardy” and the album ends with Dan Lindner’s take on government in “National Security Agency.”
Bob Amos at Stark Brook Productions in St. Johnsbury, himself a fine bluegrass musician, has become the bluegrass recording go-to studio: He certainly knows how to handle these acoustic instruments.
“The Sky’s the Limit!” is a fine sampler of the Sky Blue Boys. Now it’s time for them to release an album with Cookie, and a full VT Bluegrass Pioneers CD so we can hear more of each of these interesting manifestations of Lindner talent.
