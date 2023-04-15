Spring is a perfect time to think of flying a kite and Winslow Colwell is right in tune with the season. “#SkyLights,” his hand-made art kites and light sculptures will be on display at the Jackson Gallery at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury from April 21 until June 10. A public opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Colwell is inspired by the long tradition of Japanese kitemaking, which he first studied with his mentor Tal Streeter, even sharing an award with him at the Weifang Kite Festival in China with a “herd” of eight Cow Kites equipped with ringing cowbells.

