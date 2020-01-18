Hands clutch the front of the wooden sled, scarf trails behind, legs wag in the air — the wide-eyed sledder in Mark Barry’s “Warp Speed” is having a thrilling ride. The slope clearly feels as steep as a bobsled run. The rider’s eyes reveal his consternation, or even terror. Anyone who has ever been on a sled knows the feeling. Artist Mark Barry nails it.
Exuberance and delight in winter pervade in Barry’s solo exhibition “Snow Daze” at Highland Center for the Arts. Snowballs hit their targets, sleds careen, skiers schuss. With bright colors on big canvases, Barry captures the energy and fun of playing in the snow.
An exhibition for the season, “Snow Daze” features about a dozen of Barry’s outdoor winter paintings, a few indoor moments, several still-lifes and some frolicking dogs. The exhibition continues through Feb. 16. At the opening reception 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Barry will give an artist’s talk.
“I first saw Mark Barry’s paintings at Bennington Museum a few years ago and immediately loved them. They’re so celebratory and uplifting,” said Maureen O’Connor Burgess, Highland Center’s curator.
“He reminds me a bit of Milton Avery — he too reduced form to almost a suggestion. Like Avery, Mark Barry imbues his paintings with such emotion, such reverence for life. And, of course, one sees Matisse — Matisse’s use of color and gesture and movement. I think Mark Barry is a gem. I’m always happy to see new work and this body of work is perfect in the Highland Center for the Arts where winter is a fact of life that deserves celebration — at least until March.”
Barry, who lives and has his studio in Bennington, has exhibited his paintings, ceramics and etchings since the early 1980s, and has work in collections around the United States and abroad. After earning his bachelor of fine arts degree from the Swain School of Design in Massachusetts in 1981, he continued his arts education at Brooklyn College and Johns Hopkins University. Barry and his wife, author and artist Sandra Magsamen, moved to Vermont a few years ago.
“I paint the seemingly ordinary moments of life that aren’t ordinary at all,” Barry writes in his artist’s statement for the exhibition. “In a world that often seems to be twisting, turning and chaotic, to capture just a second in time or a fleeting glimpse of motion, allows for some semblance of stability. I try to make the connection between the human form and the environment in every painting.”
“Whether through emphatic use of color or line, the exaggeration of an arm or facial expression, or a gently curving road guiding a cyclist through a country landscape — each element of a painting is pared to the simplest form needed to compose a contemporary vignette,” he explains.
The moments of Barry’s “Snow Daze” paintings are close to home.
In “Orbs of Death,” two riders plummet down a slope on round flying saucer sleds, contrivances notorious for their lack of maneuverability. The rider on the blue disc stays upright, snow flashing past hat and jacket, while the red sledder meets an airborne overturning fate.
The skier in “Downhill from Here” clings to balance as his skis go straight down the fall line. It’s not a graceful posture, but keeps him upright as ski poles cross and he exhales visible blasts of breath on a frigid day.
“Avid Reader” takes viewers indoor to a peaceful moment as a woman savors a book while settled in a comfortable chair.
The bold colors and forms of Barry’s still-lifes also brighten winter days. In “Winter Apples,” a trio of brilliant red fruit stands out against the white, perhaps snowy, background. “Lemons for Vodka” sit in yellow splendor in a glass bowl on a small black table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.