Son Little, the moniker of Los Angeles singer-songwriter Aaron Livingston, brings his captivating sound — which GQ described as “soul music for the hip-hop generation” — back to Burlington three years after his Vermont debut at Signal Kitchen.
Little performs the same day his much-anticipated third album, “Aloha,” is scheduled for release on the esteemed Anti- label. The album, his third for Anti-, is a follow-up to his excellent 2017 album, “New Magic,” and his 2015 self-titled debut album.
Little, 43, also garnered a 2016 Grammy Award for Best American Roots Performance, for his role as producer of the Mavis Staple song, “See That My Grave is Kept Clean,” from the four-song 2015 EP, “Your Good Fortune.”
Easily Little’s most assured set to date, “Aloha” serves up a singular sound that’s somehow both vintage and modern, blending classic soul and old-school R&B with an indie-pop sensibility, deft instrumentation and mesmerizing vocals.
Recorded at Paris’ renowned Studios Ferber with producer Renaud Letang (Feist, Manu Chao), “Aloha” is Little’s first album to be recorded with an outside producer. Little had written and assembled nearly a dozen detailed demos in Petaluma, California, but lost them all when his hard drive failed and he was unable to retrieve them.
Having already booked the recording time in Paris, Little holed up in a tiny house in Petaluma, penning much of the new album in just eight days. He wrote more new material and made production choices in Paris while riding the Metro to and from recording sessions. The end result is far different than his original material, he says.
“What I had going was almost like a party record — for me, anyway,” Little told Pacific magazine last month. “But I was also moving too fast. And that’s how I lost everything. So I decided to take my time and ended up with a far softer, warmer sound. I didn’t make a second record so much as I followed the feelings I had after losing the first one.”
“I tried to just tune in to what was happening in my mind, to just be present in my body,” he adds in press materials. “It was liberating.”
That sense of liberation and self-awareness is ever-present in “Aloha,” a warm and pleasing 12-song set that finds Little hitting his stride as one of the more compelling artists around. Opener “Hey Rose” is a freewheeling and sultry standout about infatuation. “About Her, Again” is a soulful and bluesy slow-burner that conjures Sam Cooke, while the funky and infectious “3rd Eye Weeping” channels Prince to great effect.
Other highlights include the classic R&B and soul-infused “Belladonna,” the hopeful yet urgent “Never Give Up,” and the spare and subdued “Suffer,” a gorgeous and spirit-lifting tune inspired by the suicide of a beloved uncle.
“Son Little has a lithely expressive voice that can locate forgiveness, sorrow, and ecstasy in even the most hackneyed turns of phrase,” said The New Yorker last fall. Added Afropunk, “The magic at the heart of Son Little’s music is the way so many of his songs could be standards, but none of them could have come from anyone else.”
Singer-songwriter Allison Olender, formerly of Hudson Valley Americana band Upstate, opens the show.
