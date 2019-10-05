Miriam Bernardo, whose voice has been at the forefront of several Vermont bands for over 15 years, as well as a lead vocalist in an early version of Anaïs Mitchell’s “Hadestown,” finally has her own solo CD, “Songs from the Well.”
Bernardo, from Montpelier, can thank her producer, Peg Tassey, herself a singer-songwriter, for bringing this project to fruition. The result of five years of production work is a 10-song album of all original tunes by a coterie of Vermont’s best songwriters.
“I started working on it as producer in 2014 when I asked nine songwriters to write songs for Miriam and her gorgeous voice,” Tassey explained in an email. “Now, after working in five studios, with four engineers and 17 different musicians, it’s done!”
Tassey said a deep friendship developed between Bernardo and herself over the years this project was in the works. This friendship also developed with “the community of diverse musicians that wrote songs for the album, including Anäis Mitchell and Michael Chorney, who were not Tony Award-winning music makers when we started out!” The two have since won 2019 Tonys for Mitchell’s Broadway musical “Hadestown.”
Tassey also praised “the amazing engineers I’ve worked with, Jeff Moxley, Macy Gray, Pete Anderson, Jer Coons, Ryan Cohen and Colin McCaffrey.”
Tassey chose Vermont songwriters known for their lyrical sensitivity and melodic appeal. The writing credits go to Mitchell, Brian Clark, McCaffrey, James Harvey, Mark LeGrand, Chorney, Patti Casey, Tassey and Seth Eames.
Whether by intent or not, the album highlights Bernardo’s smooth, sexy soprano-to-alto range with lovely “torch songs.” The feel here is often one of a European café setting. What this album is not is a rock or folk production. The 10 tracks are fairly quiet in their setting, with no song standing out as “a hit.”
Bernardo’s career has covered a lot of different musical types, and I’m sure she can belt out a song with the best of them, but on “Songs from The Well” she chooses to keep her singing smooth as silk and smoky as a 12-year-old bottle of Laphroaig single malt whiskey.
In her career, Bernardo played Persephone in Mitchell’s “Hadestown,” touring with Mitchell. She is lead singer in Chorney’s Magic City, for the 10-piece salsa band Afinque, for the rock steady band Steady Betty, and for the Latin folk band Amapola. Her poise on the album is palpable.
Bernardo is also the longstanding artist in residence for UVM’s english, music and poly-sci departments, singing music from the “Nueva Cancion” movement. She has sung for Middlebury College dance. She has shared the stage with everyone from blues musician Seth Eames of The Eames Bros. Band to the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra.
With this much diversity in her singing career, Bernardo seems to know instinctively the sweet spot in each song. It’s hard to pick out the “best song” from this album, because they each have thoughtful lyrics and the arrangements give Bernardo’s voice plenty of space to explore.
Track one, “I Got a Well,” composed by Mitchell, is perhaps the most haunting of all. It’s a song of hope and strength. The orchestration is eerie in its depth of sound. The song draws one into the rest of the tracks. Bernardo singing, at least on this first track, echoes Judy Collins in her approach to the lyrics.
It can be a nightmare or an exercise in herding cats to expect nine songwriters to write material that one singer can handle while being faithful to their own style and sensibilities. Bernardo and Tassey have done an admirable job translating these 10 songs into a coherent whole that shows how fine a singer and performer Miriam Bernardo is. This is an album that might not get you up dancing to fast music; instead grab your partner, pull them close and nuzzle their neck as you slow dance the night away.
