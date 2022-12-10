One of Vermont’s most mythical bands, Saturn People’s Sound Collective is back in a big way with a stellar debut album, the release of which the 22-piece ensemble will celebrate on Dec. 17 at the Haybarn Theatre at Goddard College in Plainfield.
The storied band is the brainchild of Brian Boyes, a celebrated trumpeter, composer and educator, known for his work in an impressive and eclectic array of bands like Big Bhangra Brass Band, Movement of the People and viperHouse, to name only a few of the many bands he’s played with.
Boyes, 49, calls it “an album over 10 years in the making that represents the pinnacle of my work as a composers and band leader” — which is saying something, given Boyes’ track record as one of Vermont’s most compelling composers and arrangers.
Recorded live last summer over two nights in front of a small audience at Tank Recording Studio in Burlington, the stunning, self-titled 10-song set is an absolute stunner that finds the sizable ensemble firing on all cylinders.
Clocking in at just over an hour, the album soars with a mighty sound that’s both joyful and powerful and rich yet accessible, delivering a seamless mix of deft musicianship with deep grooves, rock sensibilities and impressive vocals.
In short, it’s sonic alchemy of the highest order.
Opener “What About the Body,” a cover by celebrated jazz guitarist Donny McCaslin, rides a killer groove, rock edge and vocal harmonies by to great effect. Original song “Reflections” — portions of which represent some of the first music I wrote after viperHouse,” said Boyes — is a slow-burning standout with poignant lyrics and soaring vocals.
“Juneteenth,” which features potent vocals and lyrics by Burlington-based poet Rajnii Eddins, is a funky yet urgent album highlight that Boyes composed six years ago after Donald Trump was elected president.
“It’s like this reminder that, yeah, we have these moments where things get a little better,” said Boyes Tuesday in a phone interview, “but the struggle is never over, and we always need to fight.”
“Mundane Irony” is a centerpiece Boyes tune that’s dedicated to his father, who passed away five years ago. It’s a dramatic, gorgeous song that explores his father’s fascination with “the juxtaposition of our daily grind, going about our day-to-day while simultaneously existing in this cosmos” and “speaks to that journey of exploration and wonder,” said Boyes.
Other highlights include the pretty Boyes original “Quarks,” the mesmerizing cover of Bjork’s “Hyperballad,” and the 11-minute “everEarth,” and sweeping composition by acclaimed Colchester-based baritone saxophonist and composer Kyle Saulnier.
Boyes called the live recording sessions “an awesome opportunity to create this very intimate moment with the audience and to capture all this music,” which “allowed us to record much more than just focusing on three songs from a studio production.”
“It was a lot to juggle for Ben Collette at Tank Studio, and he is a magician,” added Boyes about Collette, who mixed and mastered the album. “He was really able to craft it and blend everything in a really beautiful way.”
“What it came down to in the end is that this stuff that I heard in my head and was able to play around with, really came to life in this moment with this album,” he said. “It was a great opportunity for everyone to finally hear the music the way it was imagined.”
Videos from a high-quality, multi-camera filming of the sessions by Burlington-based filmmaker Myles David Jewell are available to view on YouTube.
‘A musical highlight of my life’
Forming Saturn People’s Sound Collective 10 years ago “was a musical highlight of my life,” said Boyes in a 2019 interview.
Started as a 20-piece group with a singular approach to big-band traditions as inspired by the likes of Mingus, Ellington and Sun Ra, the band had a short-lived but eventful run. Its late-2012 debut at the Haybarn Theatre at Goddard College was followed by Burlington Discover Jazz Festival shows in 2013 at FlynnSpace and 2014 at Club Metronome.
And that was it until Boyes resurrected the band in 2019 with a revamped 18-piece lineup that for the first time included vocalists, performing well-received shows at Zenbarn and at Plainfield Town Hall. And then COVID hit, nullifying the trajectory that Boyes had planned for the band.
Last spring, though, Boyes decided to resurrect Saturn People’s and finally record an album with the group — which is, somewhat surprisingly, Boyes’ first recording under his name.
The album release celebration at the Haybarn Theatre will also mark the 10th anniversary of the group, which made its debut at the storied venue that is close to Boyes’ heart — the Plainfield native holds both a Bachelor of Arts in music performance and composition, and a Master of Arts in education.
“The Haybarn is such a powerful place,” said Boyes, who has “so many memories of coming into myself as an artist in that room.”
Special guests at the show include “Eddins” to perform “Juneteenth,” and former viperHouse singer Heloise Williams to perform Boyes’ arrangement of the M.I.A. tune, “Galang.”
The latter, which has become a signature Saturn People’s tune, could not be included on the album because Boyes’ is still waiting for the license to release the song, the recording of which also includes Williams.
Williams and Eddins will also sit in on other songs with the 22-piece ensemble, a star-studded Vermont-based cast that includes two drummers (Dan Ryan percussionist Simeon Chapin), more than 10 horn players (Saulnier, Connor Young, Kevin Avery, Matt Avery, Jesse Metzler, Trey Dugger, Jake Whitesell, Hilary Goldblatt, Evan Crandell, Dan Liptak and Zach Tonnissen), vibraphonist Jane Boxall, bassist Giovanni Rovetto, guitarist Xander Naylor and keyboardist Tom Cleary.
And Saturn People’s now includes four topnotch vocalists in Amber deLaurentis, Stefanie Weigand, Nina Sklar and Cintia Lovo.
“It’s just a remarkable group of musicians and amazing human beings, and people just love being with each other,” said Boyes. “And that love and joy is in the music and also extends off the stage into the room.”
“Saturn People’s Sound Collective” is available on all streaming platforms.
