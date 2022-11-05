Fans of old-school soul singers like the late James Brown, Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley likely will love Lee Fields. At 72, the veteran of the ’60s soul-funk scene is more vital than ever, as evidenced by a string of killer albums in the 2010s.

Fields holds court at the Higher Ground Ballroom on Nov. 13 in support of yet another excellent album. “Sentimental Fool,” released last week, is his first record since 2019’s “It Rains Love” and his first for the revered, Brooklyn-based Daptone Records label.

