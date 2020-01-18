Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 23F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.