Northern Stage

Northern Stage will present the rock musical “Spring Awakening,” replacing the postponed “Shook,” Sept. 27-Oct. 23 at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Here, director Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, forefront, rehearses the cast.

 Courtesy Northern Stage

“Spring Awakening,” the 2007 hit rock musical that won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is based very directly on an 1891 German play about naïve teenagers discovering sex in a most unfortunate way.

“I feel like this play could have been written last week,” explains Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, who is directing the upcoming Northern Stage production.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

