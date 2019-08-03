It’s been a busy summer for Shawn Colvin.
Her performance at the Spruce Peak Folk Festival finds her headlong into what will be another cross-country tour.
With a 30th anniversary acoustic edition album, “Steady On,” slated for release in September, folksinger Colvin brings her voice, her acoustic guitar and quiver of captivating tunes to Stowe for this year’s Spruce Peak Folk Festival. Colvin will headline the weekend-long festival in Stowe, performing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug.11.
While Colvin’s new take on her debut album features only an acoustic guitar and her vocal, it would be a mistake to call it stark or pared down. Colvin’s ability to pull a wide range of dynamics from her guitar, from percussive and plucking to strumming and finger-style, allows her to present a big, wide and colorful sound that carries her captivating stories downstream.
The original version of “Steady On” was released in 1989. Colvin was 32 at the time. It led to her first Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Colvin says while most of the arrangements have stayed true to the original recordings, certain songs have taken on new meaning to her.
“‘Steady On’ resonates from an older and wiser perspective when I sing it these days. So does ‘Ricochet In Time,’ in that I’ve logged a lot more miles since I wrote that one,” Colvin said by email.
Colvin has toured with a backing band and various groups of troubadours before, and enjoys the contributions and “magic” that other musicians bring to her songs. On the other hand, while there’s no guitar solo to hide behind when performing on her own, she clearly enjoys the opportunity to perform solo.
“Solo acoustic concerts are very intimate. There’s a different relationship with the audience than with a band.” Colvin said. “I can also change the set list spontaneously.”
While more than capable of standing on her own two feet, Colvin has a long and interesting list of collaborators she has worked with over the years. From her early support of Suzanne Vega on her hit “Luka” to her recent album, touring and songwriting camp appearances with Steve Earle, her own album credits have often featured a who’s who of folk and popular musicians. Colvin has had noteworthy success in covering other artists’ work, in particular on the hit album “Cover Girl.”
The Rutland Herald asked Colvin about her collaborations and how working with other artists has helped her development as a writer and musician, and she shared a few examples.
“Steve Earle helped me embrace simplicity in writing. Buddy Miller taught me to trust my instincts in the studio. John Leventhal has been a divine collaborator for a long time, both as a co-writer and a producer. Julie Miller showed me it’s not about how many notes you sing, it’s about heart and soul.”
“And so many of the musicians I admire made it clear that it’s not that hard to be nice.”
Later this fall, Colvin will tour with Mary Chapin Carpenter — just the two of them on stage for the evening. She also hinted at another project in the works.
“There’s an idea afoot about a very cool touring collaboration in the fall of 2020, but we shall see.”
One thing that Colvin humbly didn’t mention but is worth noting is that this fall she will be inducted into the 2019 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.
It’s going to be a busy fall for Shawn Colvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.