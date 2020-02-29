They’re called “the first family of Canadian music,” and we’ll get to hear them in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 when Leahy graces the stage at the Barre Opera House as part of its Celebration Series.
Since the 1990s, this progressive folk-roots band from Ontario has brought its energetic and diverse show to venues worldwide. They emerged on the music scene in the late 1990s with the chart-topping instrumental single “Call to Dance,” and introduced audiences to the band’s unique Canadian music style.
“The Leahy sound” has been defined as a combination of strong stride piano, driving rhythm guitar, unique bass lines layered with a contemporary drumming style. This foundation supports wildly talented fiddle-led instrumentals and vocals. Their unique sound has garnered for Leahy three Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalents to our Grammys) and accolades for their dynamic and powerful performances.
On this side of the border, Leahy has received many sterling reviews. Says the Washington Post, “Few families are able to muster the sheer numbers, much less the playing and dancing talent to mount a self-contained version of ‘Riverdance,’ but the Leahys are no ordinary family.”
The band’s performances are full of energy, including a big rich sound, poignant songs, dynamic instrumentals and percussive step-dancing. The members, who change depending upon availability and who are present or absent due to marriage, childrearing and other obligations, deliver their music with what has been called “unapologetic passion and sublime sibling harmony.”
The band usually is comprised of Donnell Leahy fiddle; Erin Leahy, piano, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, bass and vocals; Angus Leahy, fiddle; Maria Leahy, guitar, banjo and vocals; Siobheann Donohue (née Leahy), fiddle, bass and vocals; Doug Leahy, fiddle; Denise Flack (née Leahy), vocals; and Frank Leahy, drums.
The Leahy family origins in Canada go back to 1825. Today’s band members were raised on their family farm in Lakefield, Ontario. The family’s Canadian roots go back to Michael Leahy, who arrived from Ireland bringing his own musical abilities and tradition with him. That tradition has been passed down through the generations. The children who eventually formed the contemporary Leahy band learned to play fiddle and piano as well as learning to sing and dance. Their mother brought her Cape Breton musical background into the mix.
The Leahy siblings began performing as teens and became favorites at the Canadian festivals and fairs. The band was given a boost with the release of its 1997 album “Leahy” and began touring, often as the opening act for fellow-Canadian country singer Shania Twain. That album eventually reached No. 4 on the Billboard world music chart.
Overall, Leahy has sold more that half a million albums worldwide. They have been featured in three PBS specials, “Leahy Live in Concert,” “Gael Force” (with the Chieftains) and “Leahy Live from Gatineau, Quebec.”
Leahy’s newest album, “Good Water,” will be released this year. The album features the five women members of the group and the tracks represent musical influences that have inspired the band members, including rock, choral, country and classical to its trad-roots-Celtic folk music sound.
