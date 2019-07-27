Starksboro guitarist Raphael Groten recently released his second album of guitar pieces that continues his exploration of the use of the instrument for meditative and healing purposes.
“Star Lullaby” is an interesting album for several reasons. Groten is an excellent finger-style guitarist who composes in a style best described as setting an emotional tone. His compositions, and there are 14 in this collection, are meant as a way to convey feelings through sound.
Groten’s melodies are not particularly complicated, nor does he overwhelm with guitar gymnastics. What we hear in these compositions is a lot of space and the warmth of his instrument.
The titles to the tracks, each an aspect of life, guide the listener through the musical program. “Dawn,” “Waking,” “Mindfulness,” “Guidance,” “Levity,” “Star Lullaby,” “Gratitude,” “Meditation,” “Compassion,” “Opening,” “Fledgling,” “Eclipse,” “Trust” and “Prayer” are each in their own way a message as to how to go through life’s daily travails and joys.
For Groten’s first album release, 2015’s “Journey Home,” we wrote, “New Age music gets derided for being insipid, comprised of aimlessly meandering compositions without focus. And yet guitarists who perform and record this style are some of the best players of the instrument around. Musicians like Vermonter Will Ackerman, Alex de Grassi, and Todd Boston have recorded excellent albums in this style.
“The sound of a luthier-quality acoustic guitar recorded with the best microphones can be a thing of beauty. The guitar is inherently non-jarring, and played without a heavy hand it is one of the most relaxing sounds one can hear. One of the new crop of guitarists recording this meditative and passionate music is Vermonter Raphael Groten. On his first album, ‘Journey Home,’ we hear a finger-style guitarist who plays with conviction and abundant technique while exploring the varied sounds of the acoustic guitar.”
Little has changed in Groten’s approach to music and his essential style since “Journey Home,” but there is a unique aspect to this album. Instead of simply presenting his music in a solo setting, Groten has chosen to release his music on two CDs. The first CD is his solo work, but the accompanying second CD includes accompaniment to his original tracks.
The second CD in “Star Lullaby” includes accompaniment by Michael Manring on bass, Eugene Friesen on cello, Ron Korb on flute, Charlie Bisharat on violin, Jeff Haynes on percussion, Noah Wilding on vocals and Ackerman on guitar. Groten adds ukulele, percussion, vocals, whistle and tamboura to the mix.
The musicians, each a fine soloist in their own right or accomplished accompanist, never intrude into Groten’s performance. These backing tracks add flavoring to the sound and show how the original tracks might be enhanced with additional instrumentation.
Album producer and guitarist Will Ackerman commented on “Star Lullaby”: “The music of Raphael Groten is about heart connection, the mind of peace, and the vibration of wonder. Amid the hardships of our times, there’s a wellspring of joy inside us all. Raphael Groten’s pieces are a bit like a Japanese rock garden … his compositions on ‘Star Lullaby’ are wonderfully spare of unnecessary ornamentation and concentrate exclusively on the essential.”
“Star Lullaby” has taken four years to release. The original guitar tracks for this album were recorded at the end of 2015. The featured musicians were added over the last three years. Ackerman has done a fine job in nurturing Groten’s musical journey. Groten, for his part, appears to be more interested in getting his personal life and musical career to flow smoothly, than he does in churning out albums.
We like “Star Lullaby” a lot. The music is quiet, and there is a lot of room in each track for the listener to feel and react to the music. The full album, either solo or with accompaniment, will keep your blood pressure low and your eardrums happy. This is music that can be appreciated in the morning as a meditation sound track or after returning from a difficult day at the office.
