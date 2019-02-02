Spring concert announcements have started popping up, much to the delight of Vermonters mired in midwinter. Higher Ground Presents has announced three top-notch artists for the annual Concerts on the Green series at Shelburne Museum, including lauded Washington singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile (May 24-25), Seattle pop-rock band Death Cab for Cutie (June 12), and fast-rising singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana (May 23).
Carlile’s May 25 show sold out in a matter of days, after which a second show was added on May 24. Here’s a look at the recently announced shows:
May 22: Tash Sultana
Just 23, Tash Sultana is a fast-rising Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist — and quite possibly the youngest artist to ever headline a Shelburne Museum show — who is making a DIY name for herself as a one-person powerhouse known for her explosive live shows.
Sultana performs in support of her debut album “Flow State,” released in August. The album, which won the award for Best Blues and Roots album at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards, followed a string of successful singles, including the viral song “Jungle” (which currently has over 37 million views on YouTube).
The “Australian one-person-band writes, sings, produces, shows off her guitar wizardry, and hops through multiple styles on a deeply impressive debut,” said Rolling Stone. And Consequence of Sound called it a “dazzling debut” and “one of the year’s most creative efforts.”
Tash Sultana and opener Pierce Brothers perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Shelburne Museum. Tickets are $42 in advance, $46 day of show (children 12 and younger free).
May 24-25: Brandi Carlile
Easily one of the most arresting female voices in pop, Washington-based singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile visits Vermont after a monumental year. In February, ATO Records released her stellar sixth album, “By the Way, I Forgive You,” widely lauded as one of the best albums of the year — and of her impressive discography.
The album, a staple of best-album lists, received an astounding six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Americana Album.
“Carlile’s huge, warm voice, with its vibrato ending each phrase as if turning into a memory, works perfectly within the album’s grand, expressive settings, untethered to genre, massive but intimate,” said NPR of the album.
And Folk Alley called it “a master class in heart-on-sleeve songwriting as resistance,” adding, “Add on her truly incomparable vocal performances, as well as a captivating live presence, and there’s no way not to want Brandi Carlile to take over the world.”
Brandi Carlile performs at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25 (sold out) at Shelburne Museum. Tickets are $55 advance, $59 day of show (children 12 and younger free).
June 12: Death Cab for Cutie, Jenny Lewis
The state of Washington will also be represented when Seattle pop-rock group Death Cab for Cutie makes a rare area appearance in support of its ninth album, “Thank You for Today,” released in August on Atlantic Records.
Death Cab has “spent the past two decades as one of the premier American pop-rock bands,” said PopMatters, “fueled by the poetically earnest lyrics and characteristically endearing singing of frontman Ben Gibbard.”
The album is a follow-up to 2015’s “Kintsugi,” which followed Gibbard’s divorce and was the last album to include guitarist and founding member Chris Walla, who left the band following its release.
Pitchfork called the album “their strongest album of the 2010s, a dubious achievement that nonetheless deserves recognition for its rare moments of shining, indie-pop songwriting.” And DIY Magazine said it “marks the stirring opening of a new chapter in this band’s already storied history.”
Lauded Los Angeles singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis opens the show in support of her forthcoming album, “On the Line,” scheduled for release March 22 on Warner Bros. Records.
Death Cab for Cutie and opener Jenny Lewis perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at Shelburne Museum. Tickets are $49 in advance, $53 day of show (children 12 and younger free).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.