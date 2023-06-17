After being rescued from a car crash in a Colorado snowstorm, acclaimed romance novelist Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his “number-one fan.” Events take a bizarre turn and the injured Paul realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave.

So begins Stephen King’s 1987 novel “Misery,” which became the 1990 feature film starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, scripted by William Goldman. And a Broadway hit starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf, also by Goldman, opened in 2015.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0