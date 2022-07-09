A beautiful old stone building looms over Main Street from high up on a hill in Poultney. It was built in 1822 and has seen several changes of hands since that time, but it’s been home to Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill for a little more than five years, a small dent in the building’s 200-year history. On Sunday afternoon, July 10, SVA will celebrate the bicentennial of the historic space’s past and future with a free celebration from noon to 4 p.m.
“We moved into this building in 2016,” said SVA Executive Director Erika Schmidt in a recent interview, sitting in the main gallery surrounded by the current art exhibit, “Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue.” Back then, Schmidt was still a board member and the nonprofit was only three years old, established in 2013 in response to community requests.
The building was originally constructed as a church and operated as one for years before being sold to the Masons. It later sat unused for a period of time. More recently two sisters from New York City bought it with the specific intent to use it as an art center.
At that time, SVA was in its original home in the three-story Journal Press Building down the road, which posed challenges for anyone with accessibility problems. When the stone building became available, SVA was interested.
Offering a wide range of visual art, music, theater, dance and literary arts to all ages and levels of experience, it operates under the belief that “the arts bring vitality to our community.” And the classes, workshops, presentations and events there are the threads, the lifelines to the community, which Schmidt says the center is for and by.
SVA wasn’t necessarily looking to move, but when the space became available, it seemed like a fit. Schmidt and the board loved the building but first had to prove that they could raise enough money to keep it functioning.
“We had to raise $25,000 to $30,000 in one year,” she recalled. “I don’t know how we did it, but we did.”
Since then, the road hasn’t been easy, between funding and finding support but Schmidt has worked hard to bring in programming that is appealing and accessible to the community.
“Unless you’re the Museum of Modern Art or the Whitney, the amount of people coming in off the street just casually to look at art is very small,” Schmidt said. “But what has helped is that there is no shortage of good artists here. That’s the interesting thing about Vermont, they’re everywhere.”
Schmidt’s thought for the future is to brainstorm and offer programming in a collaborative way.
“I’m listening,” she said. “What do people want?”
Past exhibits have featured local artists, local photographers, local painters to high turnouts, and that keeps Schmidt optimistic. She says it’s vital to have a place where the community can tell their stories, “a place to heal.”
“That’s the future, that’s how our center’s really survived is that the community of people who live and work here see the value in it and show up, bring their kids to classes and get involved,” Schmidt said.
“But there is no art unless there’s an audience to receive it and that’s the hard part. How do you get people to go?” she said. “(Some) people think of the arts as horrible left-wing progressive and will not even consider going to an art show.
“But a community art center is different from a private gallery, it is different from a museum, it’s for the community. The community in many ways embraces it, (but) some just don’t know enough about it. So part of this (celebration) is to have an event that invites anybody and everybody in the community.”
“It’s about making a day where a lot of different entities come and meet so that people see that the arts are integral with history, they’re integral with business, integral with all of the reasons people are in Vermont,” Schmidt said.
This is the organization’s seventh year, and the board has given Schmidt freedom to pursue a vision based on her experience and preferences. “I’ve learned a lot,” she said, “and learned to adjust my vision.”
And what she sees happening now is something more collaborative.
“Some of the richest experiences (are) to work with other creatives and bring in ideas and figure out how to make them happen to serve a community,” she said. “I really don’t see it as my vision. I’m steering the ship, but I see it as owned and directed and created by the people that live here.”
The festivities will include live music, the unveiling of a historic marker, gallery exhibits, art activities for children, fried chicken and strawberry shortcake, and presentations by the Preservation Trust of Vermont, the Poultney Historical Society, new local business enterprises and other established civic organizations. All are in support and celebration of its past, present and future.
“It’s very rare that this kind of thing happens,” Schmidt said. “It really is to be celebrated.”
