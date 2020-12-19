The popular holiday program of stories and music, “Stories for a Winter’s Eve,” which has logged eight annual programs, will continue for 2020 with a virtual — and free production — Dec. 19 to Jan. 3.
Patti Casey, the program’s coordinator and one of the musicians, said the impetus for a virtual show was that previous productions have found that “audiences love it, we sell out” at The Old Meeting House in East. Montpelier. The show’s popularity lies in stories with a Vermont perspective that are adult-themed and are “often funny or tearjerkers.”
The music, which is provided by Casey, a singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Pete Sutherland, is not Christmas carols.
“We do our own songs,” she said. What has made this so popular for eight years is that audiences “love the Old Meeting House venue, and people want to be told stories.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated in-person audiences for the holidays this year, Casey emphasized that, “I said if ever we needed to be transported to another place, this is the year.”
Planning for this year’s virtual show required some rethinking about how to present the songs and readings. “I started thinking about ways to do it safely,” Casey said.
ORCA Media in Montpelier recorded the live performance without an audience at the Old Meeting House. This is an ambiance-filled room, popular with acoustic musicians and fans. The building sports wood stoves that were in use during the recording of the show. Casey said the production hewed as closely as it could to having the feel of the live performance.
“It was a little bit harder to do without an audience,” she said, as “there was no audience and no laughing or crying. We were kind of our own audience interacting with the great stories.”
Casey and Sutherland are joined by the husband-and-wife team of Mark Nash and Kathryn Blume, who read the short stories that comprise much of this nearly two-hour show. Nash created Winter Tales for Vermont Stage in Burlington about 15 years ago, when he was artistic director of the professional theater company. That show continues this year with Vermont Stage where it is also going virtual.
Stories are by Vermont authors and intertwined with music. Casey said the production in East Montpelier is done on a smaller scale. This year’s show features work by two authors, Stephen Kiernan’s “Chapels” and “Touchdown,” and Blume’s “Wonder of The World,” which was so popular in its first presentation that it’s being brought back for this performance.
The musical numbers include “Hard Work and Hope” by Casey, which she says will mirror the story “Wonder of the World.” Sutherland has written “Grateful Place.” “Into This Night” opens the show.
Also included is the traditional song “A Rovin’ on a Winter’s Night.” “Ribbon Candy” was composed by Sutherland and is sung by Casey. The show ends with a song sung in Latin.
The cast felt strongly that 2020 should continue with another production. “The continuity of doing it despite the pandemic shows people we care and value the tradition of doing it,” Casey said. “The stories are timely and can boost spirits.”
One incentive to tune in, Casey said, is that “people can watch it many times during the course of its run. It’s free, but you can donate for the production.”
An extra incentive is that the live shows, for 2018 and 2019, recorded by ORCA, will be added for viewing after the new show has been aired for about a week. These shows are found on the same web page as this year’s show.
