Henry Rollins has a lot going on, which should come as no surprise to fans of the punk rock icon turned raconteur, writer, actor and all-around Renaissance man.
Not one to rest on his laurels, Rollins, 62, is working on myriad book projects in addition to his weekly radio show on Los Angeles NPR affiliate KCRW and various TV and film roles, among other endeavors.
He’s also getting ready to embark on the next leg of his massive, worldwide “Good to See You” spoken-word tour, which started last year after the pandemic and brings him to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Lest there be any doubt, the personable and muscle-bound performer — a lead vocalist for legendary L.A. punk band Black Flag in the 1980s and his own Rollins Band until the mid-2000s, when he stopped performing music — still delivers the goods live, serving up epic 2½-hour “talking shows,” as he calls them, with no break.
The pointed yet humorous and at times poignant material that’s become his hallmark can tackle everything from relationships, death and politics to music, aging and the next generation with plenty of colorful tales from his extensive travels sprinkled throughout.
And it’s a testament to his talent and engaging style that his fans are happy to go along for the rapid-fire ride, which generally ends with standing ovations, his trademark black T-shirt drenched in sweat, and hordes of fans getting his autograph and hanging out with him after the shows.
We caught up with Rollins on Tuesday when he took time out from a road trip to answer some questions via email about performing live, his recent move from his longtime home in Los Angeles to Nashville, and a major new project in Music City that he hopes to launch next year.
Q: Where are you now?
A: I’m in the middle of an interesting road trip. I’ll be meeting someone tomorrow to look at and photograph his collection of music-related items. Then, back to the house and two days later, out into what Mark Twain called “the territory” for a lot of shows.
This 36-hour almost sleep-free excursion of long drives and truck stops, inspired by sheer curiosity, is a slight bend in my schedule but here I am.
Q: How has it been to be back on tour and performing live?
A: I’ve always liked touring. I’d rather be on the road than in my house. I’ve been doing shows for over 40 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever appreciated an audience more than on this tour.
I really thought it was over for quite a while. Entire tours would cancel in one email from the agent. It was very depressing. The fact I was able to go out again is huge and remains so. I’m one of those who never gets tired of being out there and so the idea it was over was very hard to take.
In short, it’s been great to see everybody again.
Q: How would you describe your performances, in general, especially to people who might be unfamiliar with your work and may be hesitant to attend a spoken-word performance?
A: I’ve always described them as me standing onstage with a microphone, talking at a high rate of speed for probably too long a period of time. That’s really all there is to it.
There are moments of what could be considered comedy, but that’s only because I’m reporting to the audience about something that was truly funny. I myself am not a “funny guy” but can get the moment across pretty well. Storytelling and live op-ed you could call it.
I wouldn’t recommend my shows to anyone.
Q: How do you prepare for your spoken-word shows, which I imagine are exhausting?
A: I go over the stories again and again, edit, edit, edit. If there’s anything historical I want to mention, I make sure I know what I’m talking about, or at least do my best to have an understanding of what’s what. I do a lot of physical training, which goes to mindset.
The commitment to the workout, all the cardio, it’s good for all the shows I have on any leg of a tour. I’m in the gym six to seven days a week, so it’s pretty full-on. There aren’t many days off on tour, so all this is ultimately about sustainability and consistency.
The shows are plenty exhausting. Between the workout, the pre-show work I have at a desk, the show and the post-show event, by the time it’s 2,330 hours I’m pretty done.
Q: I know you moved to Nashville to realize a major project of yours. What’s the project?
A: I’m loathe to talk about that, which I haven’t finished, but thanks for the interest. I will say I’m well into it and it’s going to take all I’ve got and then some, but I think it will be worth it. I hate to be obtuse or obscure but until I can say it’s done, it’s just talk.
Q: So, will this new project mean an end to your intense touring schedule?
A: It will be a long time before I’ll be able to do a tour the length of the one I’m on now. That would be years from now, so I think I’ll be able to swing both. It takes me a lot of time to develop new material.
