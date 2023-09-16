Huntington

Henry Rollins, a punk rock icon turned raconteur, writer and actor will bring his “Good to See You” tour to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre on Sept. 23.

 Photo by Ross Halfin

Henry Rollins has a lot going on, which should come as no surprise to fans of the punk rock icon turned raconteur, writer, actor and all-around Renaissance man.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Rollins, 62, is working on myriad book projects in addition to his weekly radio show on Los Angeles NPR affiliate KCRW and various TV and film roles, among other endeavors.

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0