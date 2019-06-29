For its 2019 Independence Day tour, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra will showcase composers who set America to music, including Gershwin, Joplin, Bernstein, Copland, and one of the most successful film composers of all time, John Williams.
“We’re opening up the program with Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to ‘Candide,’ and I can’t think of a better piece to open an American program,” explains conductor Sharon Lavery, who will be making her VSO debut with the tour.
The VSO’s annual Summer Festival Tour, July 1-7, “Strike Up the Orchestra!” takes the state’s professional symphony orchestra to seven Vermont communities for summer outdoor concerts, with picnicking and all the trimmings: Chittenden, Manchester (with a new outdoor location at Hunter Park), Grafton, Shelburne, South Pomfret, Randolph and Stowe.
Lavery, who created the program, has served as music director of the Downey Symphony Orchestra (south of Los Angeles) since 2007, and maintains an impressive career that includes performances at Carnegie Hall. She had conducted a lot of the music of George Gershwin of late, so that was the perfect place to start.
“So, I went into this project: Who doesn’t love Gershwin? From there I knew I wanted to keep it American flavored,” Lavery said by phone.
And there’s nothing more American than Aaron Copland and his “Rodeo”?
“Who doesn’t love ‘Hoe Down’?” Lavery said. “I’m Irish so one of my favorite tunes of all time is ‘O Danny Boy,’ which is the Irish tune from ‘County Derry’ of Percy Grainger.
“Grainger was technically Australian, but he spent so much time in America that we call him the Australian-American composer,” Lavery said with a laugh. “The piece features the string section — strings and two horns and that’s it.”
Lavery wanted to provide a moment of rest for the program’s soloist, VSO principal clarinetist Kelli O’Connor,” who will perform Artie Shaw’s Clarinet Concerto.
“Kelli and I go way back,” Lavery said. “We were together at New England Conservatory of Music, so I knew her playing really well — and I could swear Artie Shaw wrote the Clarinet Concerto for her.
“This is Kelli’s playing,” Lavery said. “That kind of mixture of jazz and classical is just right up her alley. Everybody’s got their niche, and this type of performance — flashy, jazzy, with nuance — is Kelli.”
Although the program boasts a woman conductor and a woman soloist, there is only one woman composer. Pinar Toprak is represented by “Open World” from her score for the film “Captain Marvel.”
“I had worked with Pinar on a concert with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra two years ago,” Lavery said. “I wondered if she would let us do something from ‘Captain Marvel’ — because the score is great. We got permission.”
To close the first half, Lavery chose ever-popular rags from Scott Joplin.
“This is actually an arrangement from the soundtrack of the movie from 1973 called ‘The Sting’,” she said.
The second half opens with “Strike Up the Band” by Gershwin, hence the title of the program (courtesy of VSO orchestra manager Eleanor Long).
“Everybody loves (Gershwin’s opera) ‘Porgy and Bess’,” Lavery said. “This arrangement was done by Robert Russell Bennett, who was Gershwin’s friend. It’s got all your favorite tunes.”
Lavery put together her own suite of film music by John Williams, including selections from “Superman Returns,” the theme from “Jurassic Park” and the “Raiders” march. And of course to close the concert and bring on the fireworks display, what else but the rousing part of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture”?
“What every American orchestra all over the country uses to celebrate their Independence Day was written by a Russian composer about a war we had nothing to do with,” Lavery said. “But it says it all, and it’s the perfect way to end an outdoor concert.”
