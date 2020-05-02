“Thank you, Miss Arista for the art supplies,” a student called out to art educator Arista Alanis last week as she was out for a daily walk.
A little later as a car drove by, it slowed, the window rolled down and a young voice shared the same thanks.
Alanis, Vermont Studio Center and Johnson Elementary School are hearing a chorus of appreciation these days. The thanks are heartfelt confirmation of the importance of Emergency Art Kits that are now in the homes of every one of the school’s students from kindergarten through sixth grade — 223 children in all.
The Emergency Art Kits include a colorful array of supplies — color pencils, markers, watercolors, oil pastels, crayons as well as paper and pencil sharpener — giving children tools to turn to art for school assignments and for their own creative projects. The kits are gifts from the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson and were made possible with a grant from the Windham Foundation.
Artist, art teacher, and Community Arts Coordinator at VSC, Alanis works with Johnson Elementary School students as part of VSC’s community outreach. VSC, based in historic buildings in downtown Johnson, is the largest international art residency program in the United States, hosting more than 50 writers and visual artists from around the country and abroad every month — in normal times.
Community outreach includes Alanis’ teaching, programs by visiting artists in the schools, art exhibitions, art camp and more. The Windham Foundation, whose grant provided for the supplies, focuses on preserving and enhancing the social, economic and cultural vitality of Vermont.
“I wanted the students to have art materials, not only for the ‘Art for Remote Learning’ exercises, but also for a creative outlet during these difficult days of social distancing. Creativity is one way to process all of these current challenges.
“May you all find joy in drawing colorful pictures!” wrote Alanis in a letter she sent to families with the supplies.
With the sudden transition from classroom to remote teaching in late March, Alanis, like teachers around the state, anticipated challenges that would likely lie ahead. While the art room at Johnson Elementary has supplies for the 14 classes she teaches, she knew that many students would not have materials at home. Before school dismissed, she made sure that all students had their class sketchbooks to take home with them, as she sought solutions to the supply problem.
Ellen McCulloch-Lovell, VSC interim executive director, read about a New Orleans arts organization distributing art supplies there.
“I thought: Emergency Art Kits. We’re having an emergency. In these times we need the arts more than ever,” said McCulloch-Lovell, who soon had the Windham Foundation’s support for the endeavor.
Alanis leapt into the project, selecting and purchasing supplies at the same time she was learning remote teaching systems and adapting curricula to this new approach. Many in the school and community stepped in to help.
From Johnson Elementary School, she got names and addresses for all students and families — deciding that every family should get a full kit of the same inventory, plus each individual student should get their own paper and drawing pencil. The list totaled 172 kits to serve 223 students.
Alanis turned to an online supplier used by VSC for the order. As she entered the list, there already was a run on some products.
Selecting supplies, she wanted students to have lots of color — 24 crayons rather than the smaller sets, vivid markers, watercolor sets. She especially wanted oil pastels.
“You can really move oil pastels on the page. They’re really yummy,” Alanis said, opting for 16 piece sets, and noting that students have been especially enthusiastic about the oil pastels. Along with the purchased materials, Alanis also included a gift from internationally renowned origami artist Sok Song, a VSC School Arts fellow — a pack of origami paper.
Getting the kits to students was its own challenge. Alanis worked in a friend’s garage, sorting and packing, getting to a pace of 30 kits every two hours. Kits were then mailed to all families. Alanis said she didn’t want families to make an extra trip out beyond meeting essential needs. The kits were in the students’ hands the week of April 13.
“I am deeply moved by their joy and appreciation,” said Alanis of the overwhelming response to the kits.
With the kits, students are continuing their classwork — completing assignments of drawing stuffed animals, focusing on primary colors and patterns and more.
“My kids will just go. They can really draw,” Alanis said.
Beyond their class work, they are drawing and painting, sometimes sending artwork to Alanis.
“I feel art should be part of every child’s life every day,” said McCulloch-Lovell.
Johnson Elementary School students all now have that opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.