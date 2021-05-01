BARRE — You might say that artist Pria Cambio has “taken it all off” for her organization. She has donated a nude painting to the annual Studio Place Arts (SPA) Silent Auction that she modeled for in the early 1960s soon after completing her graduate program in the Philadelphia area.
“Our Silent Auction showcases the creative talents and generosity of local artists, businesses, and community members,” said Sue Higby, SPA executive director.
More than 55 local artists and businesses have contributed to this annual event that helps to ensure the vibrancy of programs at SPA, a nonprofit, 501c3 art center. The silent auction includes an array of artwork, crafts and other items as diverse as its donors: paintings, drawings, ceramics, art quilts, a felted scarf and satchel, mixed media works, stone sculpture, hand-crafted jewelry, block-printed clothing, business gift certificates and a good deal more.
The painting of a younger Pria Cambio was created by the accomplished abstract expressionist painter Lloyd (Bill) Nye, of New Hope, Pennsylvania. Cambio started modeling when she was in graduate school because she needed to make better money than that she could from waiting tables at the local Howard Johnson’s. According to Cambio, she was a popular model because she could hold a pose for 45 minutes.
Another major work in the SPA auction is “Time Flies” by artist Janet Van Fleet in what she describes as a “conceptual meditation” about the passage of time. Her work uses a functional grandfather clock and sculpted, winged “flies” emerging from the top of the clock case. Both sides of the clock case are encased with assorted numerals, and there are small doors on either side of the clock with quotes stamped into brass foil. One of them states, “Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present,” by Bil Keane.
Treasures abound. An elongated, verdant landscape, “Dreams of August,” by Michael Ridge (a New England Watercolor Society award winner in 2020) is an ideal choice for a home redecorating project. Digitally manipulated prints by filmmaker John Douglas are sure to add zoom to your next at-home business session.
A handcrafted ceramic figural vase by Georgia Landau, vivid turquoise and leaf-green silk scarf by Maggie Neale or silver necklace made by Catrine Turrillon are potential gift items. Vermont State Curator David Schütz once again is contributing his “Royal State House Tour,” which is a favorite of supporters who want to impress out of town visitors with an insider’s perspective on our State House.
The SPA Silent Auction offers two ways to see and place bids on items: An online catalogue is available at the SPA website; and community members may view items at SPA (second floor) and place bids at SPA. Bidding online and in-person begins Tuesday, May 11. Supporters may dispatch email bids on items and use Paypal for “Buy It Now” purchases. The Silent Auction concludes at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, and 100% of winning bids will support SPA programs.
Call 802-479-7069, or go online to www.studioplacearts.com for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.