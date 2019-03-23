I have memories, from 5 or 6 years old, of being held hostage in the car while running endless errands with my mother, the radio my only solace. Air Supply was almost always playing. “I’m all out of love, I’m so lost without you,” I belted out, long before I understood what they were talking about. Graham Russell was the songwriter behind that hit, and if you told me back then that one day I’d be talking to him on the phone I never would have believed it.
“This is our particular genre, and we kind of invented it,” he said Monday afternoon from his ranch in Utah. “That’s what people want to see when they come, and something happens — even if they’re not a fan before, something’s going to happen to them during the show, and that’s why we call it the ‘Lost in Love Experience.’”
Air Supply’s “Lost in Love Experience” tour is stopping at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in support of its new live album, also titled “The Lost In Love Experience,” which co-founders Russell and Russell Hitchcock recorded with the Prague Symphony.
“But it’s not Russell and I on acoustic guitar singing ‘ooh, ahh,’” Russell said of the concert. “This is a rock ‘n’ roll show. It’s loud and it’s passionate and it’s in your face, and people will love it, as they always do.”
In 1975, Hitchcock and Russell formed Air Supply in Australia. Often labeled soft rock, Russell said, “We came along and everybody kind of laughed us off.”
At that time ballads weren’t in, AC/DC was one of the big acts of the moment, and everybody told Russell they were crazy, with his heartfelt ballads and Hitchcock’s soaring voice. But they made a record and the last record company they went to put it out and a week later it went to No. 1 in Australia. “That was the beginning of our journey,” Russell said.
His songwriting talent is a natural one. He wrote the song “Lost in Love” in 15 minutes, and his songs usually come out that way.
“I think about it for a while,” Russell said. “I don’t sit down and write. I wait for all the information that I need in my head, and then it’s kind of like pushing ‘enter.’ I sit down at the piano or guitar and everything comes out. It happens really quick.”
They made the single for “Lost in Love” in one afternoon, and it shot to No. 1. Their second single was “All Out of Love,” which went up the charts even more quickly.
Despite being starkly different from the popular bands of that time, Air Supply’s success caught on like wildfire, and Russell said, “I think everybody was ready for something different.”
“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” have all achieved multi-million plays on the radio.
“People say, ‘why don’t you do something different?’ All your songs are very romantic, and they are, but we didn’t choose that, it chose us,” Russell said. “So we kind of figured that out, we don’t have to make excuses anymore. After 41 years, we’ve figured out what we do. And we’re in a very fortunate position because every show we do we sell out.”
“Russell and I said many years ago we’ll keep playing as long as the people keep coming,” Russell said. “We’ll know when it’s over. But I can’t see that happening just yet.”
