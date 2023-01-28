SPA Sidebar
Sue Higby has reached her 20th year as executive director of Studio Place Arts in Barre — with no end in sight.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/ Staff photo

Over 400 free original art exhibitions — artwork by more than 1,000 artists seen by many thousands of Vermonters and visitors; classes, workshops and events helping people make art; a dozen artist’s studios; nine emerging artist residencies; 16 lifetime retrospectives of Vermont artists; one fleeting sculpture park; one rescued telephone booth; one pandemic; floods in the basement (seven); squirrels in the attic — it has been an eventful two decades at Barre’s Studio Place Arts since Sue Higby took the helm there in 2003.

This February marks Higby’s 20th anniversary as SPA executive director. A tireless advocate for the arts, Higby has led SPA to become a vital and valued art hub serving the central Vermont community and beyond.

