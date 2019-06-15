Nothing says summer like a killer outdoor concert, and this summer’s lineup has plenty of compelling options in Vermont and beyond. Several shows quickly sold out — including Death Cab for Cutie (June 12) and Lord Huron (July 21), both at Shelburne Museum — so plan on getting tickets sooner rather than later if you’re hoping to see one.
Here’s a closer looks at some of the outdoor action.
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Call 888-512-7469 or go online towww.highergroundmusic.com.
June 18: The Avett Brothers — Fronted by multi-instrumentalist siblings Scott and Seth Avett, the now six-piece roots rock group the Avett Brothers play the Midway Lawn and Champlain Valley Expo on Tuesday in advance of a much-anticipated new album, scheduled for release later this year. 7 p.m., $55 advance, $59 day of show (free for children 12 and younger).
Montreal
June 27–July 6: Montreal International Jazz Festival — The world’s biggest jazz fest recently announced the lineup of free outdoor concerts for its 40th anniversary edition. Noon-midnight daily. Call 1-888-515-0515 or go online to www.montrealjazzfest.com.
Aug. 2-5: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival — Now in its 12th year, Osheaga is one of the premier pop music fests in North America. This year’s lineup includes Childish Gambino, the Lumineers, Tame Impala, Hozier, Janelle Monae and the Chemical Brothers, among many others. Parc Jean-Drapeau. $325-$1,250 (Canadian) for 3-day passes; $125-$235 for single-day passes; call 1-855-310-2525 or online to www.osheaga.com/en.
Burlington Waterfront Park
Burlington Waterfront Park (Higher Ground Presents). Call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
July 25: Lake Street Dive, The Wood Brothers — Lake Street Dive, the ever-popular Brooklyn-based jazz-pop sensation, teams up with lauded roots trio the Wood Brothers for a dynamite double bill. 7 p.m. $44 advance, $48 day of show (free for children 12 and younger).
July 26-27: Twiddle’s Tumble Down Festival — The ever-rising Castleton-born, reggae-funk-fusion band headlines its own fest for the fourth straight year. Other acts include Stephen Marley, Turkuaz, Ghost Light and Kitchen Dwellers. 3:30 p.m. $65 for two-day pass, $42 for one-day pass (free for children 12 and younger).
July 28: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — Formed six years ago by drummer Joe Russo, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — a five-piece group that includes Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Scott Metzger and Tommy Hamilton — is easily one of the most talented bands to take on the celebrated repertoire of the Grateful Dead. 7 p.m. $49 advance, $53 day of show (free for children 12 and younger).
Jay Peak Resort
Stateside, Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort. Call 802-327-2154 or go online to www.jaypeakresort.com. All shows are general admission seating.
July 12: Gov’t Mule — Esteemed rock band Gov’t Mule returns to the Stateside Amphitheater for the second straight year. The acclaimed quartet performs in support of a forthcoming live double-album and full-length concert film, “Bring On the Music – Live at the Capitol Theatre.” 7 p.m. $45 advance, $50 day of show for age 18 and older; $25 for age 7-17; free for age 6 and younger.
July 20: Jeezum Crow Festival – The sixth annual edition features Lettuce, The Motet, The Elovaters, Aqueous, The Suitcase Junket and Balkun Brothers. 1 p.m. $45 advance, $50 day of show for age 18 and older; $25 for age 7-17; free for age 6 and younger.
Aug. 3: Greensky Bluegrass — Formed nearly 20 years ago, the five-piece Michigan group brings a rock sensibility to its bluegrass-based sound. $28 advance, $32 day of show for age 18 and older; $15 for age 7-17; free for age 6 and younger.
Aug. 9-10: Strangefolk’s Garden of Eden Festival — Celebrated Burlington-born folk-rock band Strangefolk brings its annual festival back to Jay Peak. Openers include Assembly of Dust (Aug. 9) and Harsh Armadillo (Aug. 10). $50 advance, $60 day of show for 18 and older 2-day pass; $30 advance, $40 day of show for 18 and older 1-day pass; $20 for ages 7-17; free for age 6 and younger.
Shelburne Museum
Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series, Shelburne Museum (Higher Ground Presents). Call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Aug. 4: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band — The rootsy singer-songwriter standout returns to Vermont with his mighty large band in tow. 7 p.m. $54 advance, $58 day of show (free for children 12 and younger).
