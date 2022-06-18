While last year was a glorious return to form for outdoor concerts in Vermont, this year’s season is back in a big way with a plethora of compelling options across the Green Mountain State.
Case in point: Higher Ground recently presented eight concerts in 10 days, most of which were at Shelburne Museum and the Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo. And the South Burlington-based promoter has plenty more on tap.
Notably absent, though, is Burlington’s Waterfront Park, which has typically been the site for such Higher Ground Presents events as the Lake Champlain Maritime Festival concerts, Twiddle’s Tumble Down Festival and Grace Potter’s Grand Point North festival.
“Higher Ground isn’t presenting any concerts at Waterfront Park this summer,” said co-owner Alex Crothers on Monday via email. “The cost to present shows there is currently untenable.”
And, yes, that means that the much-anticipated 10th anniversary edition of Grand Point North, previously scheduled for Sept. 10-11, is once again canceled.
Crothers added that Higher Ground will be announcing another Shelburne Museum show this week — Grace Potter, perhaps? — so be on the lookout for that.
Here’s a look at some of the outdoor action happening this summer.
June 30: Duane BettsOne year after performing with the Allman Betts Band in Stowe, Southern California-based singer and guitarist Duane Betts — the son of Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dicky Betts — brings his “Dog Daze Acoustic Tour” to Essex. Betts’ trio includes guitarist Johnny Stachela and bassist Berry Duane Oakley, who are joined by L.A. roots rock singer Charlie Overbey.
Old Stage at the Essex Experience, 6:30 p.m. (Old Stage Summer Series). $25; call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
June 30: Rayland BaxterThe lauded Nashville troubadour has been making a name for himself as one of the more intriguing singer-songwriters around.
Spruce Peak (Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series), Village Green, Stowe, 6 p.m. $40 for lawn seating ($5 for age 5 and younger), $50 for table seating ($10 for age 5 and younger); call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
July 8-9: Jeezum Crow FestivalThe seventh edition includes celebrated New Jersey roots quintet Railroad Earth headlining July 8 in support of a new album, “All for the Song,” released in April. Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra headlines July 9, which also features singular hip-hop blues singer and guitarist G. Love performing in support of his forthcoming album, “Philadelphia Mississippi,” scheduled for release June 24.
Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort. $25 for Friday ($15 for ages 7-17; free for age 6 and younger); $65 for weekend pass ($25 for ages 7-17, free age 6 and younger); call 800-451-4449 or go online to www.jaypeakresort.com
July 9: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los LobosSizable blues-rock ensemble Tedeschi Trucks Band, fronted by power guitar couple Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, headlines a tasty triple bill with legendary East Los Angeles-born roots-rock band Los Lobos and Nashville singer-songwriter Gabe Dixon.
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction, 6 p.m. $54 in advance, $58 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
July 9: Jamie Lee ThurstonThe Vermont-born, Nashville-based country singer and musician returns for the first time in two years for a free home state show.
Old Stage at the Essex Experience, 6 p.m. (Old Stage Summer Series). Free; call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
July 19: The NationalThe acclaimed indie-rock band makes a rare area appearance.
Shelburne Museum (Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green), 7 p.m. $60 in advance, $64 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
July 22-23: Maple Roots FestivalThe second edition of the Montpelier festival expands to two days with a July 22 headline set by Burlington world-groove band Barika. Other acts include Jamaican reggae singer Carlton Lavington, Michael Chorney’s Freeway Clyde, the Morse/Davidian Band and a special Trumpet Titan Tribute to the late central Vermont musician Tom Morse.
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks, Montpelier. Free ($20 per vehicle for onsite parking); go online to www.maplerootsfest.com
July 28: Deer TickThe standout roots rock band from Providence, R.I. makes a rare area appearance in support of its 2021 album “Live at Fort Adams.”
New York City indie-rock band Lightning Bug opens the show.
Spruce Peak (Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series), Village Green, Stowe 6 p.m. $40 for lawn seating ($5 for age 5 and younger), $50 for table seating ($10 for age 5 and younger); call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
Aug. 5-7: Stowe Jazz FestivalThe fourth edition of the free festival returns after a two-year hiatus, bringing such festival favorites as Brazilian jazz guitarist Chico Pinheiro and New York City standouts like drummer Allison Miller, bassist Ben Allison and guitarist Ed Cherry, among many others.
The Alchemist Mainstage and other venues in Stowe; go online to www.stowejazzfestival.com
Aug. 11: Lyle Lovett & His Large BandThe rootsy singer-songwriter standout returns to Vermont with his mighty Large Band in tow — his first Large Band show in the Green Mountain State since a 2019 show in Shelburne.
Shelburne Museum (Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green), 7 p.m. $54 in advance, $58 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Aug. 13: Amy Helm and Kat WrightThe daughter of the late legendary drummer/singer Levon Helm of the Band, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm performs in support of her third solo album, last year’s “What the Flood Leaves Behind.”
Old Stage at the Essex Experience, 5 p.m. (Old Stage Summer Series). $40; call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
Aug. 15: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien BakerFeaturing an all-star lineup of female singer-songwriters, “The Wild Hearts Tour” brings lauded artists Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker to Shelburne, where each artist will play separate sets with their own respective bands.
Shelburne Museum, 6 p.m. (Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green). $55 in advance, $59 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Aug. 28: Old Crow Medicine ShowThe celebrated Nashville roots band brings its rollicking live show and breakneck bluegrass to Jay Peak for the first time in support of a new album, “Paint This Town.”
Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort, 8 p.m. $45 in advance, $50 day of show ($25 for ages 7-17, free for age 6 and younger); call 800-451-4449 or go online to www.jaypeakresort.com
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.