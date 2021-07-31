Singer-songwriter Sunny War “is known for her clawhammer finger-style guitar playing, vivid autobiographical lyrics and distinctive sound that starts at the crossroads of blues, country, folk and punk, and only expands from there” according to Chicago Reader.
Born Sydney Ward in Nashville, the now Los Angeles-based artist brings her stirring, punk-informed blend of folk and blues to Vermont for a pair of shows with her band mate bassist/vocalist Aroyn Davis: Saturday (July 31) at the Stone Church in Brattleboro and Sunday (Aug. 1) at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center.
An acclaimed singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist now in her 30s, Sunny War is touring in support of her sixth album, “Simple Syrup,” released in March on L.A.-based label Hen House Studios.
The album is a follow-up to her lauded 2018 album, “With the Sun.” “The songs … evoke a wondrous, breathless beauty and are filled with hypnotic, acoustic calm,” NPR said of the album, saying it’s “exemplified by her tender voice, her unique style of guitar playing and her ability to touch the listener’s heart with her lyrics.”
For “Simple Syrup,” War again worked with producer and longtime collaborator Harlan Steinberger at his Hen House Studios just blocks from Venice Beach, now a central hangout on the Venice Beach music scene. The result is a more live sound that focused on capturing the core Sunny War trio, which includes Davis on bass and Paul Allen on drums.
A beautifully stripped-down set of acoustic folk and blues with jazz flourishes, “Simple Syrup” is a spellbinding and infectious album that brims with a subtle potency, old-school sound and loose yet vibrant vibe.
“Sunny has probably the best feel of any musician I’ve ever worked with,” says Steinberger in a news release. “For me she’s like Thelonious Monk, though in a different kind of music. Her sense of space and time and rhythm is unparalleled.”
No Depression called the album “a collection of pulsing songs as intricate and strong as spider’s silk,” while Chicago Reader said “her soft guitar and hushed vocals lead the way as she blurs the lines between styles,” adding: “And though the album’s songs easily flow together, each one is memorable in its own right.”
The album follows a productive period that saw her launch a downtown Los Angeles chapter of Food Not Bombs, participate win Black Lives Matter protests, and produce a pair of EPs and several singles.
Starting Food Not Bombs and putting together a network of volunteers to distribute vegan food to the homeless is a project that’s close to War’s heart, as she was homeless and living on the streets of L.A. and using Food Not Bombs herself before settling into a new apartment and lifestyle.
“I remembered that was kind of the only time I really ate at one point,” she says, adding: “I can’t do much, but Food Not Bombs helps us come together as a community and realize that we are a community.”
This sense of purpose and relative peace is reflected on the new War’s new album.
“I want ‘Simple Syrup’ to be an album of refuge,” says War. “An album you can listen to when you want to get away.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
