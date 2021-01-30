While the notion of a thriving surf-rock scene in the landlocked, mountainous state of Vermont might seem absurd to some, Burlington has birthed some noteworthy bands over the years.
From longtime groups like “surf noir” legends Barbacoa to newer acts like tongue-in-cheek trio the High Breaks and sci-fi surf-punk band Tsunamibots, surf rock has long had a respectable and compelling presence in the lakeside Queen City.
Case in point: Two recent releases are both by Burlington surf-rock bands — and, believe it or not, both are concept albums. And both “Smirk of the Dolphin” by the High Breaks and “The Monster of Jungle Island” by the Wet Ones! provide a much-needed diversion from midwinter in Vermont during a seemingly never-ending pandemic. Here’s a closer look at the two albums.
The High Breaks: “Smirk of the Dolphin”
“I wish I could play good ol’ surf guitar, like Dick Dale and Link Wray and his Wray Men, I’d sing songs about the sea,” sings the High Breaks front man Matt Hagen on “Creature in the Sea.” The up-tempo opening tune sets the scene on “Smirk of the Dolphin,” the standout Burlington band’s fourth album, released in December.
A self-described “surf-rock opera about an aspiring guitarist who finds a muse in a dolphin,” the album riffs on a real-life tale about the intimate relationship in the 1970s between a journalist named Malcolm Brenner and a dolphin named Dolly. (It’s also the subject of the award-winning documentary film, “Dolphin Love,” and Brenner’s autobiographical novel, “Wet Goddess.”)
In Hagen’s hands, though, the character instead finds his passion in surf guitar and rock ’n’ roll, and his muse in a dolphin that inspires him.
It’s a tale that rings partly true for Hagen, a prolific and eclectic musician who has formed or played in a wide variety of bands — everything from pop-rock group Lendway and doom metal band Savage Hen to performing hip hop tracks as Matt Hagen MC or “narrative noir storytelling” as solo act Matt Gnat and the Gators.
In “Forevergreen,” a recent virtual concert series that featured the High Breaks in its final episode, Hagen talks about forming the High Breaks after a friend asked him to form a surf band to play at his wedding. “I was like, ‘I’ve always wanted to be in a surf band,’” he says. “And so then I then went on a songwriting tear of writing surf songs, which I’d never done.”
Four albums in, the super-tight trio, which also includes Todd Gevry on drums and percussion and Kevin Lynam on bass, sound like seasoned veterans. “Smirk of the Dolphin” is a captivating and winning set that captures the band’s vintage sound and delivery and its distinctive compositions while also providing some much-needed escape to warmer, water-soaked destinations.
“Creature in the Sea” gets the surf-party started right, as an “Ohio-born dreamer on a California beach” spots a “mighty dorsal fin at Swami’s Beach.” The tightknit bond between man and mammal is forged in the accomplished title track, which rides stellar lyrics and imagery to great effect.
Other highlights include the beautifully languid “Beach of My Dreams” — enhanced by the saxophone and vocals of Caroline O’Connor and the keyboard work of Dan Davine — the moody instrumental “Coral Burner” and the jangly and poignant “Ohio Was Never Meant for Me” (with pretty pedal steel by Brett Lanier).
And stellar vocal harmonies abound throughout the proceedings, a trademark of any good surf band and a definite strong suit of the High Breaks.
“Smirk of the Dolphin” is available digital and vinyl formats at thehighbreaks.bandcamp.com
The Wet Ones!: “The Monster of Jungle Island”
The Wet Ones! take a decidedly heavier tack on “The Monster of Jungle Island,” a “visual album” released on New Year’s Day.
A follow-up to the Burlington surf rock trio’s 2019 debut album, “Tombstoning,” “The Monster of Jungle Island” is an instrumental concept album inspired by the band’s love of B-horror movies of the 1950s. To that end, the album is accompanied by a low budget yet entertaining 15-minute film.
Produced by the band and filmed on Burton Island over the past six months, the occasionally black-and-white flick finds Jungle Jim (drummer Alex Pond), the Hunter (bassist Amy Wild) and the Monster (guitarist John Flanagan) running amok with papier-mâché monster heads and machetes.
Sonically speaking, the 16-minute EP — also the film soundtrack — delivers a potent blast of surf rock with punk attitude and metal might, with tight musicianship steering the proceedings. In short, it whets the whistle for more from this promising new presence on the Burlington music scene.
“The Monster of Jungle Island” is available at thewetones.bandcamp.com The accompanying film is available on YouTube.
