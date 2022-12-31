Peter Shen was hiking on a narrow trail by Calero Reservoir in San Jose, California, when he spied a female western grebe with two chicks on her back. With her dramatic cap of spiky black feathers, saffron yellow beak and bright red eyes, the mother cut an elegant figure. The babies were secure in their perch. Grebe chicks leave their floating nests and climb on a parent’s back within minutes of hatching.

Shen pulled out his camera. Lying on the ground at water’s edge, he was at eye level with the family when the grebe’s mate arrived, delivering a little silver fish. As the mom held it in her long slender beak, the chicks leaped into a lunchtime tug of war, pulling the fish back and forth between them.

mgow@gmavt.net

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.