A blast of lines of light erupts against the black sky in Tina Valentinetti’s digital photograph on metal “Fire Shower.” Shadows of a line of leafless trees fall on a spring green meadow in Marcia Hill’s pastel “Arising.” An American flag hangs from its diagonal pole at the corner of a bright green cottage over a garden in full summer profusion of black-eyed Susans and other blooms in Bob Murphy’s oil painting “Annie’s Flag.” Valentinetti, Hill and Murphy are among more than a dozen artists in “The Paletteers” exhibition in the Nuquist Gallery at Montpelier’s T.W.Wood Gallery.

In the adjacent Contemporary Hall, nearly 30 artists are represented in the “T.W. Wood Annual Membership Exhibition,” with oil, watercolor and acrylic painting, drawings, photographs, pastels, digital prints and more.

mgow@gmavt.net

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.