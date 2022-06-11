Now in its sixth year as Manchester’s year-round music and music education organization, Taconic Music’s annual summer festival will celebrate getting through two difficult years of COVID, “renewing that fact we’re here and haven’t stopped, with a wide variety of uplifting color,” explained violist Ariel Rudiakov, Taconic’s co-artistic director with his wife, violinist Joana Genova.
“Our playbill cover design was done by a local artist, Gloria Palmer,” Rudiakov said. “She volunteered to create a watercolor design that we feel is imbued with life and color. We are just so tired of everything that’s happening in the world that we can’t get our heads around, the real goal is to have a splash of color and variety of sound — and hopefully attitude.”
Taconic Music Festival 2022, June 18-July 9, features four faculty concerts, two Young Artists concerts, two public master classes, four open dress rehearsals, all at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts in Manchester. The Young Artists will also perform throughout the community during the festival.
“We have a world premiere by Jon Klibonoff, a beautiful piece for violin and piano,” Rudiakov said. “We have Bach, we have Chopin, we have Turina — a variety of colors on the palette hoping that people can catch a break from all that’s happening.”
“What’s new is new students, some new guests, some new people who have never been in Manchester, who have never played with us before, like pianist Miki Aoki,” Genova said. “We are looking forward to opening the season with some Bach.”
In fact, the opening June 18 faculty concert begins with J.S. Bach’s Concerto for Violin and Oboe in C minor, BWV 1060.
“I love it so much,” said Genova, who is the violin soloist (with oboist Boris Baev). “It’s a great way to introduce our students. We always open the summer with some string orchestra piece with Ari conducting. It sets the tone for the rest of the season.”
After six Chopin etudes performed by pianist Drew Peterson, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 41 will close the program.
“It’s a beautiful piece,” Genova said. “The second movement is like sledgehammer. I can’t wait to play it again.”
“The slow movement has such an astonishing inevitability to it the way it unfolds,” added Rudiakov, who is also playing. “And the scherzo is absolutely bananas. It’s fun and crazy, and we really enjoy the piece.”
The second faculty concert, June 25, features Joseph Haydn’s “The Bird” String Quartet, Op. 33, No. 3; Leoš Janáček’s “In the Mists” with pianist Miki Aoki; and Ernst von Dohnányi’s Piano Quint No. 2 in E-flat, Op. 26.
“Who can resist a good Haydn quartet?” Genova said. “The Dohnányi Second Piano Quintet isn’t often played. We want to add it to our own repertoire, so the audience gets to enjoy it.”
The third faculty concert, July 2, features Joaquín Turina’s “The Toreador’s Prayer,” Op. 34 for string quartet; Klibonoff’s Three Pieces for Violin and Piano (world premiere); and Antonin Dvorák’s Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, the “Dumky.”
“The ‘Dumky’ is irresistible, and a beautiful evocative piece,” Genova said. “Jon’s piece is based on three photos he took down at the beach at New Jersey. It’s very descriptive, it’s very beautiful. It will be fun if we are able to display his photos as well.”
The fourth and final faculty concert, July 9, features Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” for string quartet; Maurice Ravel’s Sonatine with pianist Drew Peterson; and César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F minor.
“It’s one of those ‘war horses’ as we call them,” Genova said.
Nine young instrumentalists will be in residence for the duration of the festival. They come from the Cleveland Conservatory, Indiana University, New England Conservatory, Arizona State University and Mannes School of Music.
“We had lot of applicants, so the selection is very strong,” Genova said. “Their program is already set, the rehearsal schedule is set; the week is filled with coaching and rehearsals.”
The Young Artists will also perform informal concerts at the Equinox Terrace, Valley Terrace, Bromley Manor, Manchester Community Library, Israel Congregation and others throughout the community.
They will also conduct a five-day arts camp at the Southern Vermont Arts Center for local children. Every morning starts with a performance of 15 or 20 minutes.
Some of those children have never heard an instrument live up close. They’re fascinated,” Genova said. “Our Young Artists — I keep calling them students just because we teach them, but they are basically pre-professionals, some already professionals — some of them have never given a lesson before. So for them to work with kids and to find the dynamic of how to relate to younger ones is a very good experience.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.