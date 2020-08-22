“It’s going to be a challenge to make it a party, because that’s what I do when I play,” admitted Jamie Lee Thurston about his Friday show at the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience.
“It’s all about having a great time and all of us forgetting about whatever our troubles are and our situation is. In my opinion, that’s a giant part of what music is supposed to be.”
That said, it’s safe to say that the Vermont-born, Nashville-based country singer, songwriter and producer is more than up for the challenge.
“I’m extremely excited to play,” he said, adding: “It’s all about gettin’ together again.”
Known for his distinctive gravelly vocals, his compelling compositions and his celebratory live shows, Thurston’s show is his first since a stellar December show at the Rusty Nail Stage at Tres Amigos in Stowe. Also, it’s his first since the death of his father, the beloved Vermont rocker Jimmy T Thurston — known to many as “Vermont’s Grandfather of Rock and Roll” — who passed away at age 78 the day after the Rusty Nail show.
Not long after that, of course, the pandemic hit America. “It was actually nice there for the first couple of months,” Thurston said in a Tuesday phone interview from Waterbury, where he’s been for the past couple of weeks to bury his father’s ashes and reconnect with family and friends.
“I was prolific and songs were poppin’ out, and then it just turned,” he said, referring to the continued cancellation of gigs and sponsorships.
“It was a pretty traumatic spring,” said Thurston. “I was canoeing in rough water there for a while.”
Thurston said he’s thankful to be back in Vermont, at least for a little while. He added that he’s “getting ready to do a new record,” a follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 album, “The Window.” The rock-infused disc includes the single “Givin’ Up Breathin’,” which made the Top 10 of the Hotdisc Top 40 list.
Thurston said the new album will include new tunes in addition to songs he’s written through the years that haven’t been recorded. He’s currently working on a video for his song “It Can All Be Gone” — from his 2003 major label debut for Warner Bros. Records, “I Just Wanna Do My Thing” — which he hopes to release in September.
The song, which was his first-ever release and his first trip onto the Billboard charts, is remarkably relevant today with lines like “I got no time for jealousy / I got no time for greed / And I ain’t gonna get bogged down / In color, race or creed.” And a chorus that goes, “I just want to see someone / Stand up and tell the truth / Not analyze or justify / It ain’t that hard to do.”
“I just think it’s a message that needs to be heard,” Thurston said.
To be sure, Thurston has had his shares of ups and downs in the dog-eat-dog world of mainstream country music. He’s had songs recorded by such country stars as Trace Adkins, Montgomery Gentry (“I Ain’t Got It All That Bad” with special guest Hank Williams Jr.), Chris Gagle and Rodney Adkins — the latter charting in the Top 20 on the Thurston-penned tune, “15 Minutes.”
He was on the Warner Bros. label for more than two years before being dropped amid shifting industry politics, and he has 10 full-length albums to his credit.
“All in all, I’ve been blessed to do this my whole life,” Thurston said — who admits to being his own toughest critic but is trying to keep everything in perspective. “I’m one of those guys who whatever I’ve done correctly is supposed to be done that way, and whatever I’ve messed up I hold myself overly accountable for it,” he said.
“I try now to back up a little bit and go, ‘Hey, I’ve lived in Nashville for over 22 years and had a hit and had songs on the charts,” he said, adding: “I’m not near what I envisioned myself being or wanted to be — and not like it’s over yet, because it’s not. You never know what can happen.”
One aspect of his career that Thurston is especially proud of is that he’s had the same band members for more than 20 years: a Vermont-based crew of longtime friends that includes bassist Chris Wright, drummer Todd Mulvey and guitarist Mark Lurvey. (Ace pedal steel guitarist Brett Lanier has been in the band for six years-plus.)
“That’s a big accomplishment to me,” Thurston said of his band. “Music’s awesome, but music with your lifelong friends just takes it to another level. I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by guys that care about me,” he added, “and I care about them.”
Opening the show is Rusty “The Logger” DeWees, a longtime friend of Thurston’s whom he said is “like a big brother” to him. “We’re kind of like the only two around here that can understand the other,” Thurston said. “Any chance I get to be with him is a great thing.”
All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Vermont Arts Council.
