One day while Dein Perry was on tour, he got a call from Gregory Hines.
“He said, ‘I’m ringing to thank you.’ I said, ‘You’re thanking me?’ He explained that he was getting so much publicity around the world because I kept mentioning him in articles as being my inspiration,” Perry shared in a Facebook post recently.
“Gregory Hines inspired me to pursue a career in tap dance,” Perry said. “Seeing him in ‘White Knights’ changed my life. From that moment forward I wanted to be a professional tap dancer.”
He took that inspiration and from humble beginnings down under in Australia, Perry created Tap Dogs and turned it into a worldwide production more than 20 years ago. The idiosyncratic show combines the grittiness of steel workers with the rhythm and talent of tap dancing that takes place on stage, in water, upside-down, and jumping through scaffolding, bringing pulleys, platforms and steel to life.
“I liked what it took out of you to tap dance,” Perry told Australia’s Channel 24 last year. “I wanted to do it more, but there was only one way that would happen and that was to make my own group.”
“It grew until we were a fully fledged, full-length show,” he added. “Before we knew it, we had producers who wanted to take us to other cities, and here we are.”
Perry’s Tap Dogs will be at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.
Set on a construction site, the high energy and irresistible rhythm the group of dancers and musicians present offer an incredible live performance. It’s the kind of tap that Hines pioneered, “a long way from Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers,” a New York Times review noted, which led to shows like “Stomp,” and “Bring in Da Noise Bring in Da Funk.”
“When we started Tap Dogs there was really nothing, so we were lucky in that sense to jump into the pocket of a virtually untouched area of tap dance with entertainment,” Perry has said.
“When we first started, our main competition was Riverdance — it all sort of came out at the same time. I’m chuffed that we’re still around after 18 years!”
“To try and find the right guys has been a bit difficult,” Perry told Dance Life Australia in 2012. “But these days there’s so many more guys dancing than there was when we first started. There wasn’t a great deal of male dancers at all so it was very hard to find Tap Dogs in the beginning, but it’s getting easier now in terms of having a lot more to choose from. Hopefully our show had some influence on making it OK for guys to dance!”
