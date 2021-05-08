Tedeschi Trucks, a scaled-back version of the 12-piece Tedeschi Trucks Band, brings its “Fireside Live” tour to Shelburne Museum July 23 as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series presented by Higher Ground.
Fronted by power-guitar couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, the group will include anywhere from four to eight band members at each tour stop, according to a news release. Lineups for each show, which “will be decided week to week, depending on local conditions at the time,” adds the release.
Limited capacity restrictions are currently in place for all tour stops, including Shelburne Museum. “We are initially limiting the capacity of events by 20% to create additional space,” states the Higher Ground website, adding: “Capacity may be adjusted accordingly later.”
The full Tedeschi Trucks Band was initially scheduled to play last year on July 5 at the Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley in Essex Junction. That show was rescheduled for a Fourth of July show this summer, which was canceled as well. Tedeschi Trucks Band, with openers Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, is now scheduled to play the Midway Lawn on July 9, 2022.
The “Fireside Live” tour was inspired by the band’s at-home online performance series earlier this year, the “Fireside Sessions.” The intimate six-episode series, which streamed in February and March on nugs.net featured deep cuts, reimagined songs and several debuts of rare covers and new original songs.
“These live appearances will offer a rare, possibly one-of-a-kind experience for fans to enjoy,” says the band on its Facebook page, “until the band can return in its full 12-piece form as soon as safety permits.”
jthomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
