“Come and see this because you’ll never see anything quite like it again,” Maura Campbell said.
A staged reading of her new play “Standing in This Place: Growing Up LGBTQ in Vermont” is among the plays in the Chandler Center for the Arts’ ninth annual Pride Festival, which begins Friday, July 26.
Commissioned by the Vermont Pride Theater, Campbell’s play tells the true stories of 15 LGBTQ Vermonters and their profound experiences, told not by actors, but by the people themselves.
“It was suggested, why don’t we do something new, (not) the plays everyone’s doing?” Campbell said in a recent interview.
She conducted interviews and reinforced the stories with historical research to include newspaper archives, speeches, and letters to the editor.
“I realized this was a story about growing up but also about what happened over the decade with politics in Vermont,” Campbell said, “which push the story forward.”
“One of the beautiful things Maura did was intersperse into the script the civil union debate, and she uses actual speeches that made it become law,” director Charlie McMeekin said.
“I found myself in tears not just for the Democrats who were arguing what I would have wanted, but for the Republicans who felt so sincerely about what they were saying, and were not being Trump-ian, just being honest about their own feelings.”
But although each “actor” has multiple roles, in the beginning each is speaking as themselves.
“They wanted authenticity, and I’m really excited that that happened,” Campbell said. “People are being who they are in this play.
“The interviews were incredible,” she added. “They told me things that are so deeply (personal). I’m not trying to be sensational, but there are plenty of sensational revelations in terms of what people went through, and lot of comedy. This play is not a downer — it’s full of laughter and jokes.”
“It’s hard to describe what directing is like because I’m not directing,” McMeekin said. “I’m listening, and supporting. The words these people are speaking are not words that they were given, they are their truths. I don’t have to help them find truth, I have to help them express truth.”
Campbell says the play could be produced again, but never in the same way.
“The people telling their stories will never be together again like this,” she said. “It’s a moment in time I believe is going to have more power than anyone can predict.”
Other plays are: “All Together Now” by Philip Middleton Williams, directed by Jarvis Green, takes place at the home of Paul and Adam when in walks 15-year old Fox, who tells them he is Paul’s son. “A Late Snow” will also be presented, Jane Chambers’ 1960s play about closeted college professor who is snowbound in an isolated cabin with her first love, an ex-love, her current love, and a potential new love.
The 10-day festival will also feature a screening of the Oscar-winning film “Brokeback Mountain,” benefiting VT CARES and HIV/HCV Resource Center.
