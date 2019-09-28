“Consider yourself at home,
Consider yourself one of the family.
We’ve taken to you so strong,
It’s clear we’re going to get along.”
When the crafty Artful Dodger welcomes young Oliver Twist to London, it sounds like the boy is finally getting a break. The Dodger’s cheery invitation to join a group of boys, handkerchief boys, offers a marvelous change from the misery Oliver endured in the workhouse and in apprenticeship to a cruel undertaker. But things are not as Oliver expects.
Beginning next weekend, the Artful Dodger, London pickpockets, thieving Fagin, and other Victorians come to the stage in “Oliver!” at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield. The Valley Players’ production of Lionel Bart’s classic 1960 musical features a community theater cast of nearly 30, including 10 children.
“Oliver!” is the third of six shows in the Valley Players’ 40th anniversary celebration. In four decades, the company never repeated a show until now. For this celebration, the group selected six shows to reprise, a small sample from the 119 they have staged through the years.
The lineup — “Harvey,” “On Golden Pond” and “Oliver!” in 2019, and “Out of Sight … Out of Murder,” “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Little Shop of Horrors” next year — brings back memorable shows and also highlights the group’s range in presenting new works, classics, drama, comedy and shows with cast members of all ages.
Ruth Ann Pattee directs Valley Players’ “Oliver!” — she also directed the show in 2008. Two cast members from the 2008 production, Cynthia Seckler and Kirsten Reilly, also return to the cast, but in different roles, Seckler now as Mrs. Sowerberry and Reilly as the Knife Grinder.
While “Oliver!” features a cast with many children, Pattee noted, “It’s really not a play for young children. It has fun and hopeful moments and themes including embracing life and making the best of your circumstances, but is also about abuse and neglect. It speaks to society in a big way with issues from 1800s London that are still current.”
Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist; or, The Parish Boy’s Progress,” the author’s second novel, was published in monthly serial installments in “Bentley’s Miscellany” in London between 1837 and 1839. Its subtitle recalls John Bunyan’s 1678 allegory “The Pilgrim’s Progress” and its protagonist’s journey from hometown to heaven.
“Oliver Twist” was groundbreaking with Dickens’ gritty portrayal of the underbelly of London, with crime, poverty, and abuse and manipulation of children. British writer and composer Lionel Bart adapted Dickens’ novel for the musical, which opened in London in 1960.
Bart is unusual in musical theater as he was the show’s sole creator, composing the music and writing lyrics and book. Bart also wrote hits including “Rock with the Caveman” and the theme song of the James Bond film “From Russia with Love.”
Opening on Broadway in 1963, “Oliver!” won a Tony Award for best score. Adapted to film, the 1968 movie version won six Academy Awards including Best Picture.
The musical follows Oliver’s journey, beginning in the orphanage-workhouse where he lives with other unfortunate boys, all barely fed and getting by on rations of thin gruel. Their imaginations offer more robust fare as they fantasize about ample meals in the opening song, “Food Glorious Food.” Oliver’s humble request for more food gets him tossed out and sold to be apprentice to an undertaker, where he is again abused.
Escaping his indenture, Oliver makes his way to London where he is taken in by the gang of young pickpockets led by the elderly villain Fagin. Oliver is initially unaware of their charge. When caught in the act, or almost act, circumstances bring him to a wealthy old man who senses a connection to the lad.
Things are not readily resolved as the illegitimate economy is fully as hard to break free from as was the apprenticeship. Along the way, Oliver’s journey is punctuated by memorable songs — some light, others poignant.
The Valley Players’ cast features two Olivers, Christopher Cummisky and Tarin Askew, both of Warren, with the boys performing on alternating nights. Michael Halloran is the show’s music director.
Pattee cautions parents bringing children that the show includes violence and bullying, part of street life of Dickens’ London. Proceeds from Valley Players’ refreshment sales during intermission will be donated to CIRCLE, a Washington County organization dedicated to providing shelter, support, and education for anyone experiencing domestic abuse.
