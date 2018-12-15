It’s been 35 years, and Marianne Lust is still finding inspiration in stories from around the world to create a unique show during the winter solstice called “Night Fires.” Every year the stories are different, but they always fall under the notion of the solstice, moving from darkness to light.
“It’s always that journey from dark into light, laughter but also tears,” Lust said by phone recently. “To not stay on the surface of things.”
This year the story’s focus is on nature, specifically the way we’ve disconnected, and a hopeful reconnection. It’s told through a spider who once was a woman, and a man who is also a bear, using text, music and dance from around the world in a unique show full of humor and pathos.
“There’s not a through-line story,” Lust said, but rather an amalgam of monologues combined with performance. “Night Fires” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury and runs through Dec. 23.
“I’ve always been particularly fascinated and drawn to stories of people who keep their souls in tact in hard times,” Lust said. “This year’s is about what happens when we get separated from nature, told from the perspective of both people and animals.
“Sometimes the darkness is positive,” she continued. “Animals go into hibernation, seeds go down into the ground. But this year the darkness is about that separation from nature.”
That gets expressed in the show in many creative ways. The dance of a bee was created by studying signals of bees, and the choreography was based on those movements.
One of the characters was inspired by the true story of an elderly woman living in Siberia alone with a cow, a calf and a dog. She’s happy there, but reminisces about a very difficult time when farm animals were being seized and how it affected her, as well as the animals.
Poems are mixed in with text created by Lust and Deborah Lubar, and fused with dance, and music as diverse as gospel, Latin American bachata, and Bulgarian choral, to convey the intricacy in the stories.
“Going into the dark and coming out with hope,” Lust said is the general tone, “but also a feeling of complexity, when you’re dealing with true stories.”
About bringing children: The show occasionally includes material considered to be somewhat “mature” in nature. Pre-show singing begins approximately 20 minutes before each performance.
