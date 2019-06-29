The 40th edition of the Montreal Jazz Festival started on Thursday, and runs until Saturday, July 6.
New this year is the debut of a festival satellite site in the nearby borough of Verdun, where 40 free concerts will take place at the outdoor Loto-Quebec stage (Wellington and Galt Streets, near the Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Church).
Last week, we looked at highlights of the first six days. Following is a listing of some selected events during the second half of the fest.
Free outdoor shows
Tuesday
Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) – Australian singer-songwriter Nick Murphy made a name for himself under the stage name Chet Faker, with a super-viral cover of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” in 2011. Murphy, 30, switched to his real name for his recently released second album, “Run Fast Sleep Naked,” which “delivers a more genuine vision that is satisfying and brimming with imagination,” according to the All Music Guide. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Devon Gilfillian – Up-and-coming Nashville-based singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian brings his compelling blend of soul, R&B and rock in advance of his forthcoming debut album, scheduled for release later this year on Capitol Records. Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
Cha Wa – Explosive New Orleans ensemble Cha Wa, fronted by 21-year-old lead singer Spyboy J’Wan Boudreaux, updates traditional Crescent City street music. Loto-Quebec Scene (Verdun), 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Boogát – The Montreal MC blends hip-hop with Latin styles like cumbia, salsa and reggaeton. Casino de Montreal, 6 p.m.
U.S. Girls – U.S. Girls, aka Toronto multi-disciplinary artist Meg Remy, performs in support of her widely lauded 2018 album, “In a Poem Unlimited.” Loto-Quebec Scene (Verdun), 9 p.m.
Plena Libra – Formed 25 years ago, Plena Libre “reclaimed the long-ignored Puerto Rican folklore-derived plena style from obscurity following its brief ‘50s/early ‘60s popularity.” TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Black Pumas – Austin, Texas-based psychedelic soul sextet Black Pumas performs in support of its stellar self-titled debut album, released last week on ATO Records. Loto-Quebec Scene (Verdun), 7 p.m.
Jordan Officer Full Band – Montreal guitarist extraordinaire Jordan Officer celebrates his 20th anniversary of performing at the festival, serves up his spirited mix of jazz, blues, country and rock music with nine other musicians. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Mdou Moctar – The rising Tuareg singer and guitarist brings his mesmerizing sound in support of his stellar new album, “Ilana (The Creator),” which NPR called “the most insane psychedelic guitar album of the 21st century.” Loto-Quebec Scene (Verdun), 7 p.m. Mdou Moctar also performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $15; call 802-540-0406 or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Matt Holubowski – The up-and-coming Montreal singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist takes the big stage for the Grand Closing Event. TD Stage 9:30 p.m.
Ticketed indoor shows
(Canadian prices; taxes included)
Tuesday
Joshua Redman Quartet – Easily one of the best and most influential saxophonists of his generation, Joshua Redman brings his topnotch quartet in support of his new quartet album, “Come What May,” released last week. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $51.90-$61.90
Morcheeba – The pioneering British trip-hop group makes brings its mesmerizing mix of blues, hip hop, jazz, chillout and reggae in support of its 2018 album, “Blaze Away,” its ninth album and first in five years. MTELUS, 8:30 p.m. $58.50
alt-J – A quirky and hugely popular indie-rock trio from Leeds, England, alt-J “blends layered, folk-inflected dub-pop and soaring rock,” according to the All Music Guide. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, $54.65-$87.35
Wednesday
Rodrigo y Gabriela – The dynamic acoustic rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela — aka virtuoso guitarists Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero — bring their electrifying live show to the festival in support of a new album “Mettavolution,” released in April. Maison symphonique de Montreal, 7 p.m. $92.80-$104.80
Thus Owls – Montreal experimental rock group Thus Owls performs in support of its acclaimed fourth album, last year’s “The Mountain That We Live Upon,” which Exclaim said “should go down as a seminal modern art rock album.” M2, 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, $26
Friday
Bahamas, Emilie Kahn – Toronto-based Afie Jurnaven, who performs as Bahamas, performs in support of his Juno-winning 2018 album, “Earthtones.” Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $43.30-$55.70
Courtney Barnett – Lauded Australian rock singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett performs in support of her standout 2018 album, “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” MTELUS, 8:30 p.m. $54
Family-friendly activities
Here are three of the many family-friendly attractions:
Little School of Jazz: The interactive and educational show is performed twice daily (11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) at Grande-Place of the Complexe Desjardins.
Daily Parade: Popular Montreal group Urban Science Brass Band performs its wild hip-hop cover songs daily at 5 p.m.
Musical Park and Play Area: The 11,000 square-foot park, established over 25 years ago, features an array of interactive new activities and installations around the theme of music, including a giant piano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.