Best known under her former band name Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, singular Oakland singer-songwriter Thao Nguyen is now performing simply as Thao. On Friday, she brings a newfound sense of self and a new band to Higher Ground.
Nguyen announced the end of Thao & the Get Down Stay Down last fall, closing out a stellar 10-year run that included such lauded albums as 2016 standout “A Man Alive” and 2013’s “We the Common.”
“Temple,” released in 2020, is Nguyen’s fifth and last as Thao & the Get Down Stay Down. It’s also the first Get Down Stay Down record to be self-produced, with Nguyen teaming with former longtime bandmate Adam Thompson to produce the album.
A deluxe edition, released last fall, features stunning acoustic and string arrangements from the 2020 release, which Magnet said “continues (the) streak of must-hear records that are as sonically adventurous as they are deeply personal.”
Notably, it’s the first album to directly address her Vietnamese heritage and family background. Nguyen, 38, grew up outside Washington, D.C. in northern Virginia, where her parents relocated after fleeing Vietnam after the war in that country with the United States.
The “Temple” title track opener is telling and compelling, riding an upbeat pop groove to great effect while delivering lines like “I lost my city in the light of day / Thick smoke / Helicopter blades / You’ll never know the fear your mama has / I know your father can’t call anymore / He never meant to be a man of war.”
“I had never addressed it in my work because I had never addressed it in my life,” Nguyen told The New York Times’ T Magazine in an August feature on “The Asian Pop Stars Taking Center Stage,” which profiled some of the many “Asian American women who are at the vanguard of pop.”
In addition to pride in her Vietnamese heritage, “Temple” is also about Nguyen coming out in her public life after a long career in which she kept her queer identity quiet to avoid alienation from her family and culture. (Nguyen married her wife in 2019.) This sense of unbridled freedom informs the album title track and the entire album.
“But we found freedom what will you do now / Bury the burden baby make us proud,” she sings on “Temple,” echoing advice from her mother to “understand for yourself what it means to be free.”
The playful yet potent and super infectious “Phenom” is another album highlight, and its accompanying video was rightly hailed as “the first great Zoom music video” by the Washington Post, while Variety called it a “brilliantly creative use of technology and choreography.”
And the gorgeous closer “Marrow” — which tells “the story of a woman compelled by love to heal herself so she can be a better partner,” according to a news release — was also released as a beautifully produced video.
Nguyen, who wrote the song just before getting married, called it her first true love song. “I had not cultivated the gift and the right of the pure love song,” she said, “due to many external and internal barriers to me being fully out in my career.”
“I knew from the beginning that ‘Marrow’ would close the album,” she added. “I knew I would need it to punctuate an end and, more importantly, a beginning.”
Feeling “more liberated” and “more in my own body and identity” than ever before, as she told American Songwriter, Nguyen decided to embrace her newfound self-assurance and drop the Get Down Stay Down moniker — which she added when starting out because of “apprehension and misgivings for how ethnic my name looked.”
The name change also signifies a shift in her musical direction.
“I love a party, and I want for people to come to a show and have a good time and for it to feel very energetic,” she said.
“But at some point, I found (that the band’s concerts) veered more toward a party atmosphere. Moving forward, I want shows to be more — for there to be more emotional bandwidth for art.”
